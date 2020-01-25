George DelHoyo returns to the days of our lives

George DelHoyo, who portrayed Milo Harp, a former ISA agent codenamed Orpheus, returns to Days Of Our Lives (DOOL) on January 22.

The villain first appeared on DOOL in 1986. His main rival was John Black (Drake Hogestyn), who only recently learned that he was Roman Brady. During his year in Salem, he kidnapped both Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) and Marlena Evans (Deirdre Hall). John believed that Marlena had died, but Orpheus had even taken her to a private island in Europe and had her take care of his children.

When Orpheus returned to DOOL in 2016, he was in prison and became friends with another villain, Clyde Weston (James Read). The couple had many conversations about how much they hated everyone in Salem. Orpheus was also introduced to Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) and the trio took part in a dramatic prison stop. Once they escaped, they intimidated many Salem residents.

After a fierce confrontation with Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols), paramedics stated that Orpheus had died. But as viewers of DOOL know all too well, being declared dead does not necessarily mean something in Salem.

DelHoyo is an experienced actor who has appeared in many prime-time series, including BJ And The Bear, Galactica 1980, St Elsewhere, Jake And The Fatman, Cheers, Frasier, Home Improvement, Sliders, Beverly Hills, 90210, Walker, Texas Ranger and 9-11.

Will Orpheus be involved in a new prison break when he returns, this time with Clyde and his son Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson)? Or will he be involved in the upcoming flashback scenes that take place before the time jump? Keep watching DOOL to find out!

Do you want to have soap spoilers delivered to your inbox every week? Sign up for the weekly Fame10 newsletter about soap opera.