When Conservative lawyer George Conway appeared on MSNBC at the first removal hearings in November, he criticized the “inconsistent” performance of House Republicans interviewing witnesses. While President Trump’s impeachment trial is underway in the Senate, he was there on Wednesday morning on CNN, denouncing Senate Republicans, Trump’s lawyers, and the president himself.

Conway, who is married to Kellyanne Conway, a White House advisor, started off by saying that House directors “simply outclassed” Trump’s lawyers. While Democrats were “prepared”, “thoughtful”, “factual”, “logical” and “worthy”, he said that Trump’s legal team “on the other hand, hid, distorted and even lied” .

He later denounced “the depths in which Trump’s lawyers will go to make these misleading arguments,” adding: “I mean they are treating the American public, they are treating the Senate, like they are morons. It is simply outrageous. “

But he has had much harsher comments to share about Senate Republicans who have rejected any proposals to call witnesses or assign evidence for the trial, saying there is “no justification” for their actions.

“What are they afraid of?” Asked Conway. “Are they going to hear evidence they don’t like?” They must be afraid of something. And the thing that bothers me the most is that they don’t want to hear the evidence because they know the truth. They know he is guilty. And they don’t want to hear the evidence because they don’t want the American people to see it too. ”

When asked what he thought of seeing his former party abdicate his responsibilities in this way, Conway said he was “deeply saddened” by the “very upsetting” procedure. “This is a very specific day for the Republican senators who have taken the oath and the Republican Party in general,” he said. “Will they defend lies instead of the truth? Will they defend gas instead of reality? Are they just going to tender this man and put his interests before those of the country? That’s what it’s about. “

As for President Trump, Conway then described his wife’s boss as a “pathological liar” who is “totally unfit for power.”

Meanwhile, Kellyanne Conway continues to appear on television, defending the president in – to borrow a phrase from her husband – “concealing, distorting and even lying”.

