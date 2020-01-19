George Conrad was sentenced to 33 years in prison. Photo credit: Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office

Misty Sellars was estranged from her husband George Conrad and she wanted to get a divorce. Conrad threatened and persecuted his wife for four months. In January 2012, Conrad decided to defuse his threats.

It had come when Sellars had two orders to protect Conrad, and she was even sleeping with her cell phone, her mace, and a weapon.

Sellars was staying with a colleague in Lancaster, Ohio when she went to her car one morning at 5 a.m. Conrad waited in the back seat with a .32 semi-automatic pistol. When she opened the car door, he started shooting.

Sellars ran and Conrad chased her through the quiet streets of the neighborhood. He finally caught up with her and shot her in the face up close, smashing her jaw. A second victim, Kevin Iles, was shot three times when he came out of the colleague’s house.

Both victims survived the attack, but were permanently disfigured and injured. Sellars has since been divorced.

Sellars later said, “He hunted me like an animal, took my arm, looked into my eyes and said,” You shouldn’t have cheated on me. “I asked him not to do this. ‘When he put the gun to my face and pulled the trigger. Bang. I was left face down on the cold, hard floor to die. “

A year later, in a deal negotiated by Sellars and Iles, Conrad pleaded guilty to having committed two charges of firearm crime and evidence manipulation. He also pleaded guilty to having fired a gun into an apartment, violating a protection order, and being threatened if he sneaked up on him.

Sellar’s lawyers tried to argue that his behavior was based on a mental illness. However, the judge disagreed and sentenced him to 33 years in prison, which meant that he would be over 80 years old when he was released.

Sellars’ family said she believed justice had been served and also expressed hope that other women would trust their instincts under similar circumstances in dangerous situations.

