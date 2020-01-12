George Bailey relaxed as he switched to the selection

The highly regarded batsman will then be appointed to the national selection committee together with Trevor Hohns and Justin Langer after he has acted as a pre-decision guide for this year’s Twenty20 World Championship on home soil.

One school of thought at Cricket Australia was that Bailey, who was appointed last November, should formally act as a selector while still playing for the Hurricanes, but that failed.

“Quite relaxed,” said the 37-year-old.

“As soon as the game is over, we’ll roll in and I’ll watch the games anyway. You can’t get rid of me.

“Everyone (opposing players) was pretty normal. I think they’re just happy that I’m done.”

Bailey scored the first goal for Hobart in the defeat against Thunder with four goals.

The stroke of 43 was Bailey’s highest score in Hobart’s current BBL campaign, which is at risk from the forced omissions of Riley Meredith (side load), James Faulkner (Wade) and D’Arcy Short (ODI tour).

“I don’t think we play terrible cricket. We still have some good match winners on our team,” said Bailey.

“We’re just trying to find the right formula to replace D’Arcy. He was so productive for us. Both the number of runs and the pace at which he gets them.

“The bowlers work really hard since we lost Riley and Jimmy, our two strike bowlers.”

AAP

