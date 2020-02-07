Geoff Ward calls Flames after losing: “We must be more desperate”

CALGARY – Geoff Ward spoke earlier this week about the importance of more rage on the ice rink.

Thursday night he was one of the only people who practiced what he preached.

After another evening full of uninspired hockey from his club, Ward released seven minutes of anger focused on a team that had lost three in a row at the most inconvenient moments.

“It’s about competing and how hard you want to compete,” Ward said after losing 3-2 Calgary Flames to the Nashville Predators, after which he recently engaged his team. “At the end of the day, if there is a loose puck, do they get it or do we get it? We are not getting enough at the moment. Say what you want, but we must be much more desperate. “

Asked about the identity of the team, he mocked.

“I think we should find it,” he said of a team that has now only won twice in the last eight – both in shootouts.

“I thought we had it for a while. We have to find it again. We tried to be a scoring team last year. You saw what happened during the play-off time. We have to check in now and make sure we go back to our identity, because we are not there now. Together we must be better, we must be more desperate, we must compete harder and we must understand what our identity is and we must start playing on it. “

House of the flames

Stream all 82 Flames games with Sportsnet this season. Get over 500 NHL games, blackout-free, including Hockey Night in Canada, all outdoor games, the All-Star Game, 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs and more.

Earlier in the day, he spoke about the importance of the players taking over the room at this time of year – with initiative, heart and a hatred to lose.

“Everyone understands how to play,” Ward said about the existing structure. “At the end of the day you have to start playing. So if we now have problems with how to play, if we do not understand how to play, we are in trouble. You look at good teams at this time of the year In many cases, advanced players in the teams drive them. “

Not here, he suggests. Not for a while. And, he adds, it is not a malaise that came about just because captain Mark Giordano missed his first match with his hamstring injury.

“This is not something that just happened tonight,” said Ward, whose team is now only one point ahead of Nashville and Winnipeg for the final wildcard spot.

“I mean, we’ve played stretching exercises where we’ve been good. But consistently, these are the things you have to watch out for all the time during the play-off time. You tell me. Look at teams that have long play-off runs What stands out? We have to make a decision as a team – are we willing to do this? Because if we keep doing what we do, we’ll get more of the same. That’s the bottom line. ”

Part of the frustration in the room afterwards was that a Travis Hamonic pass buried by Sam Bennett set the hosts 1-0 to 1-0 only.

Sign up for NHL newsletters

Get the best out of our NHL coverage and exclusive offers directly in your inbox!

Unfortunately, 76 seconds later, the Predators tied it up and went up 2-1 soon afterwards. A common change.

From there, the flames did well to make Juuse Saros look like Vladislav Tretiak, sending him the majority of their 39 shots from the perimeter – a recent theme.

“The dirty jobs, we have to pay attention to those jobs,” Ward said.

“There are many things in a hockey game that need to be done. But just do things that make a difference. Do you want to be an unusual player at this time of year? Do the things everyone can do, but many people don’t want to do that Block a shot Take a hit to make a play Go to the front of the net Get greasy in the dirty areas of the game I think in terms of structure We are all fine with structure but there is much more to building a house than the structure. Once you have laid the foundation, you have the beams up and everything else, you have to fill the house. So for us we have to make sure that we dong much more in those gritty areas that differ in games. “

The rising Predators went up 3-1 halfway through a second period, followed by a shot from Rasmus Andersson from the point that closed the gap to 3-2 with 30 minutes left.

From there, the Flames opened the third period with an endlessness, which took them 12 minutes to record their first shot.

You read that right.

“When you come out in the third period and you don’t get a shot for the first 10 minutes and you’re in a one-goal game …” Ward picked up and demonstrated a level of frustration that fits the team’s first three-game slide under his guidance.

“We make sure that many keepers look good now, because we can’t get traffic there. Are you looking at our goals tonight? Traffic. The other is a net drive. We always talk about playing indoors. Do you want to score in this competition? You must play indoors. You must be willing to play indoors. Tonight we didn’t play in enough again. “

No argument here.

“Even before our first shot in the third time, we missed it a couple of times – they were filling the lanes well,” added Milan Lucic. “We just have to regain our confidence in the scoring areas. I think we let the keeper be a star against us too many nights. Hold on if we get our chances, because I thought we’d had enough of it tonight.

“A good game, we didn’t get the result.”

The coach did not agree.

“We can be better in many areas, but at the end of the day, at this time of year, it comes down to competing,” said Ward, whose club is now looking for matches in heavy barns in Vancouver and so three stops in California.

“How bad do you want it? I can’t say it more clearly than that.”