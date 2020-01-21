Weak corporate investments weigh on productivity and force wages, according to the ANZ-Bank.

Corporations are caught in a vicious cycle of weak investments that lead to lower wages and lower household expenses, which in turn keeps companies from investing.

ANZ’s Australian chief executive, David Plank, said the government should consistently introduce measures that encourage companies to increase spending – and repeat the demands of corporate lobby groups.

But John Quiggin, Australian Laureate Fellow in Economics at the University of Queensland, told The New Daily that such a policy was wrong and would likely not boost wages.

According to Dr. Plank’s Australia growth rate over the next decade will fall below Reserve Bank and Treasury estimates due to weak productivity growth and will range between 2.0 and 2.5 percent per year.

This is a decrease from the average growth in the past ten years (2.6 percent) and the average growth in the 1990s (3.3 percent) and 2000 (3.1 percent).

Mr. Plank said this was because lower investments had a negative impact on productivity and consequently cut wages and budget spending.

“Again, this is due to weak investment as weak demand is keeping companies from investing,” said Plank.

Weak productivity is the bigger story

Generally speaking, economic growth can come from three sources: population, labor force participation and productivity.

Concentration on the first two suggests that economic growth in the past decade may have been stronger than in the 1990s and 2000s.

Dr. However, Plank said such an analysis does not take into account the growing number of part-time workers, since the reduction in average hours worked since 2010 would offset the increase in overall attendance.

Still, “weaker productivity is the bigger story”.

“We can see the effect of this in the fact that GDP per capita growth has slowed significantly since 2010,” said Dr. Plank.

“It was more than 1 percentage point lower than average per capita growth in the 1990s and more than 0.5 percentage point lower than annual growth in the 2000s (1 percent versus 1.7 percent).”

Economists use a lot of energy to analyze productivity growth, as it is generally seen as the main driver of higher wages and an improved standard of living in the long term.

According to Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, an increase to 1.5 percent a year would bring workers an additional $ 3,000 a year.

Technology has failed

Despite rapid technological advances, productivity has fallen off a cliff in recent years – and economists don’t quite understand why.

“Perhaps it will take longer than we think for such (technological) advances to have a positive effect,” said Dr. Plank.

“Or maybe it’s just not as transformative as previous innovations like electricity or the combustion engine.”

Dr. Plank said that lower productivity is only half the story, since lower demand affects economic growth as much as lower productivity.

Debt will not drive growth for too long

While government spending has been relatively high in the past five years, consumers have reduced their discretionary spending due to weak wage growth.

And because the reserve bank has only a few rate cuts left, the days of debt-driven growth could be counted.

This means that the recent low consumption of private households could be the new normal, making recovery in corporate investment and wages unlikely.

However, if domestic factors are the main cause of lower investment, the government says Plank the authority to solve the problem.

“Anything that boosts investment growth is worth considering,” he said.

“Of course, not all guidelines are the same. The costs and benefits of different policy options need to be considered. “

Increased bargaining power more important

Dr. Plank’s analysis comes after Ai Group’s chief executive, Innes Willox, has commented The Australian The government must revive the troubled economy by “introducing a generous investment allowance to drive and increase corporate investment.”

Dr. Quiggin, however, rejected Mr. Willox’s suggestion and told The New Daily that past experience has shown that such policies “do not appear to deliver the goods.”

“We had corporate tax cuts, investment grants … lots of anti-union measures to boost productivity,” said Dr. Quiggin.

“We had a lot of things that kept the company’s agenda going … and ANZ obviously demands more of it because it’s beneficial for them.” However, there is no evidence that it achieves what is needed. “

If the government is serious about raising wages, this could reverse recent anti-union policies and increase workers’ bargaining power, Dr. Quiggin.

“Everything the government did was aimed at weakening unions and lowering wages,” he said.

“It is therefore not surprising that this policy has been successful.”