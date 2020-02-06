Genome project aims to better control the health of freshwater fish in Canada

There are many good reasons to get a better understanding of how fishing is going in the two million lakes of Canada, not least that they can be eaten.

“There is a lot of fish in those lakes. It is an opportunity to tap into a new food source to help meet global food demand, “says Bryan Neff, biology professor at Western University.

“It is probably the largest untapped natural resource in the world.”

With a predicted ‘massive’ worldwide shortage of animal protein 20 years later, and agriculture already stretched and oceans overfished, Canadian freshwater fish can become an important protein source, Neff said.

Apart from the Great Lakes, all of Canada’s lakes are underused, he said.

“When we think of freshwater fish, it pales in comparison to actual commercial fishing,” Neff said. “We just don’t fish that much in our lakes, so there is a huge untapped resource.”

Neff is one of the 10 most important researchers in the Gen-Fish project that investigates the health of freshwater fish in Canada by examining DNA that is directly extracted from lakes. The project started at the end of last year.

Nearly two dozen researchers from schools, indigenous groups and government institutions will participate with the help of a $ 9.1 million grant from non-profit Genome Canada for a multi-year research program for the management and conservation of freshwater fish stocks. Other partners such as provinces and universities will provide other financing.

The team uses the DNA fish that remain in the water, a kind of environmental DNA, to get a better picture of the bloom of freshwater fish in Canada. Environmental DNA, also known as eDNA, can also be extracted from the soil and air for other species.

“What we are trying to do is to further develop a technology that is relatively new but available today,” Neff said. “You can learn a lot about organisms from their DNA.”

Neff, whose love for fish goes back to his childhood summers in Muskoka, said that once the DNA sequence is determined, the species can be identified.

“That’s pretty exciting,” he said. “We don’t have to catch the fish or necessarily see it, but we know that DNA comes from that fish. The most important thing about this grant is that we use Canada as a test bed.”

Their findings will help determine how the more than 200 freshwater fish species in Canada, of which about a quarter are considered risk, can best be managed.

The eDNA can offer an ‘early warning system’ for fish that have to deal with potential threats such as pollution and climate change.

“We don’t want our freshwater lakes to end up like the oceans,” Neff said.

“Hopefully we can find answers not only to what is in that lake, but also to how many (fish) and whether they change in abundance.”

Fish, he said, are particularly sensitive to global warming because they cannot regulate their own body temperature.

“I am very passionate about finding out what will happen in 50 years when our lakes are all one or two degrees warmer in the summer,” Neff said. “Are our fish doing well? Sometimes the answers are no. “

