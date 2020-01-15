Genesis hints at a possible future lineup with coupes, SUVs, sedans and

Genesis unveiled its first crossover last night and, if that was not exciting enough, the company also used the event to hint at a handful of models to come.

While the company was shy about the details, six models were shown on screen while Luc Donckerwolke, design director of the Hyundai Motor Group, spoke. He did not say what these vehicles were, but teased “I know you would like to see more light on this photo but, for now, we will keep the mystery.”

We don’t know exactly what all the vehicles are, but the model on the left is probably the GV80. The vehicle next door appears to be a crossover so we can see the outline of a roof rack. This suggests that this is our first official preview of the GV70.

We have been spying on the next Genesis GV70 compact luxury SUV several times

The next two models are sedans, the first of which appears to be the redesigned G80. We’re not entirely sure what the second sedan is, but it’s probably the revamped G70.

Previous reports have suggested that the updated G70 will arrive in a year or two and feature a revised design that echoes the rest of the Genesis lineup. The 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine in the current model could also be replaced by a new 2.5-liter unit from the Hyundai Sonata N-Line. This engine is expected to produce 290 hp (216 kW / 294 hp) and 310 lb-ft (420 Nm), which would be an improvement from 38 hp (28 kW / 39 hp) and 50 lb-ft (68 Nm).

The two remaining models appear to be the Essentia and Mint concepts. The vehicles have not been officially confirmed for production, but former Genesis boss Manfred Fitzgerald has suggested that the automaker is studying the possibility. In later interviews, he even said they were validating a chassis for the Essentia as well as trying to get the “right powertrain equation and define the direction we want to go.”

