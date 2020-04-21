Generation Zero Challenges CODEX Full Version Free Download

About Generation Zero

Welcome to Sweden in the 1980s. The local population has disappeared and machines of unknown origin roam the streets. Explore this vast open world to unravel the mystery of the invaders, perfect your combat strategies and prepare to fight back. In Generation Zero, to live is to win.

Surviving in a hostile open world:

Take on missions and challenges across the open world to unravel the mystery, while looking for weapons and supplies to help you stay alive

Be ready. Then responds:

Tactically combine weapons, skills and equipment to attract, paralyze and destroy your enemies.

1-4 seamless multiplayer player:

Play alone or team up with up to three friends while collaborating and combine your unique skills to defeat enemies.

Stealth and strategy. Cooperate to live:

Some enemies are too powerful to attack head-on, that is, when you have to adopt stealth tactics by moving silently, exploiting the enemy’s senses and using the environment to your advantage.

Nostalgia of the 80s:

Among the loot, you will find outfits and hairstyles to recreate your favorite style of the 1980s to face the machines in style.

Generation Zero – Gameplay Trailer

Technical specifications of this version.



Game version:

Interface language: English

Audio language: English

Upload / Re packer group:

Game file name: Generation_Zero_Challenges_CODEX.iso

Game download size: 27 GB

System requirements for Generation Zero Challenges CODEX



Before launching Generation Zero Challenges CODEX Free Download, make sure your PC meets the minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

Requires 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: 64-bit OS – Windows 7 with Service Pack 1

Processor: Intel i5 Quad Core

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: nVidia GTX 660 / ATI HD7870 – 2 GB of VRAM / Intel Iris (TM) Pro Graphics 580

Storage: 35 GB of available space

Recommended:

Requires 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: 64-bit OS – Windows 10

Processor: Intel i7 Quad Core

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: nVidia GTX 960 / R9 280 – 4 GB of VRAM

Storage: 35 GB of available space

Zero generation



