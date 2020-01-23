Despite the known dangers of cigarettes, many smokers are still not advised by their doctors to quit smoking, said U.S. General Surgeon Jerome Adams.

“Forty percent of smokers are not asked to quit smoking,” said Adams. “It was a shocking statistic for me, and it’s a little embarrassing for me as a health professional.”

The New York Times said a new Adams report called on smokers to use smoking cessation methods that have been shown to be effective and have not referred to e-cigarettes. The 700-page report was released on Thursday.

The report cited a 2015 national health survey and found that vulnerable populations do not receive help to quit smoking.

It was recommended that doctors pay more attention to gays and transgender people, Native Americans, people with mental illnesses, and several other groups with high smoking rates to help them quit smoking.

“The main impact of this report is that far too many people who want to quit will not have access to the known demolition treatments,” said Adams.

According to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control, 16 million people in the United States suffer from cancer, heart disease, and smoking-related disorders. And it is said that 34 million Americans still smoke. An estimated 480,000 people die from a smoking-related illness every year.

The report also says that smoking cessation could extend life expectancy by up to 10 years.

