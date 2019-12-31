General Paul X. Kelley, commander of the 28th Marine Corps, has died

Loading...

Editor's Note: This Matthew Cox article originally appeared on Military.com, a leading news source for the military and veteran community.

Military.com has learned that the U.S. Army has reversed its TikTok policy and prohibited soldiers from using the popular Chinese social media app, which is now classified as a security threat.

"It's seen as a cyber threat," Lieutenant Colonel Robin Ochoa, an army spokeswoman, told Military.com. "We don't allow it on government phones."

As recently as two months ago, army recruiters used TikTok as an effective tool to reach Generation Z youngsters, even when lawmakers requested a national security check on the music video app owned by Beijing-based company ByteDance.

In late October, Senator Tom Cotton R-Arkansas and Senator Chuck Schumer, D-New York, asked U.S. intelligence officers to investigate whether TikTok poses a national security risk to the United States.

As of mid-December, the army advised soldiers not to use TikToK on all state phones, Ochoa said. According to reports by Gizmodo and other publications, the U.S. Navy has recently issued similar guidelines that prohibit the use of TiKTok on government phones.

The policy reversal for TikTok follows the release of a Department of Defense cyber-awareness announcement on December 16, saying "TikTok has potential security risks associated with its use."

The guide instructs all Department of Defense employees to "be careful with applications you download, monitor your phones for unusual and unwanted text, etc., and delete them immediately and uninstall TikTok to avoid personal information disclosure."

Military.com contacted the Marine Corps and Air Force to find out if they had published similar instructions for TikTok but had received no response at the time of printing.

The services cannot prohibit personnel from using TiKTok on their personal phones, but army leaders recommend members of the service to exercise caution when they receive random or unknown text messages, Ochoa said.

In the past, the Department of Defense has issued more general social media guidelines that advise employees to exercise caution when using social platforms, as stated in the past.

All DoD employees must undergo annual cyber awareness training that, according to the guidelines, covers the threats that social media can pose.

This article originally appeared on Military.com

More Military.com Articles: