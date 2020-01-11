General Motors will revise Hummer as an electric pickup by 2022

The lobster could make a comeback as an electric pickup.

According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, the name Hummer, once known for insolent gasoline-eating and general sacking, will be used in 2022 for a new battery-powered SUV from General Motors.

Rumors of the vehicle’s second hiatus began in summer 2019 when GM President Mark Reuss told reporters that the company viewed Hummer as one of many opportunities for its “all-electric future”. In contrast to its predecessor, the new Hummer will not be an independent brand, but will be the first of several large, environmentally friendly models that will be available to consumers in the coming years.

The manufacturer is currently working on two electrical programs – one focusing on models for small and medium-sized passengers and the other on full-size and off-road vehicles. The original lobster was discontinued in 2009 after GM filed for bankruptcy, which was caught up in complaints about its poor fuel efficiency and safety concerns.

The design for the new truck will be revealed in February by LeBron James, the all-star of Los Angeles Lakers (according to WSJ sources to make the brand known), via a Super Bowl ad, according to the WSJ report.

GM has not released an official statement on the subject, but the improved electric lobster is expected to be available in limited quantities as an expensive luxury item.