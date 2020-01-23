General Motors and Ford restrict travel to China to avoid coronavirus epidemic

General Motors and Ford will limit travel and / or renounce Lunar New Year traditions in China to protect workers from the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Respiratory disease caused by a new coronavirus, which has already killed at least 25 people and made more than 650 sick, is concentrated in the Chinese city of Wuhan and extraordinary measures are being taken to help stop its spread. In particular, all trips outside the city of more than 11 million people will be canceled from Thursday.

In a statement sent to Auto News as the crisis deepens, GM said it would limit travel to and from the city where it has employees of its local joint venture partners.

Read also: Chevy unveils a 255-mile electric Menlo and a 2020 7-seat blazer for China (new photos)

“We issued a world travel advisory for Wuhan. If someone has to go there, the trips have to be business critical and they need management approval, ”said the automaker.

Ford is also closely monitoring the virus epidemic, saying it “is watching the problem and will adapt, if necessary.” Ford’s Chinese operations are located in the cities of Nanjing and Chongqing, 650 km (403 miles) and 900 km (550 miles) from Wahun respectively.

A number of other large companies are also doing what they can to protect their employees from coronavirus. Volkswagen, for example, gave employees advice on how to avoid the virus, urging them to wash their hands. The production of the company’s joint ventures in China remains unaffected.