General Mills cookie Dunkaroos are back in 2020

General Mills announced Monday that Dunkaroos – the cookie snack with a glaze dip that became popular in the 90s – is coming back.

What is going on: Dunkaroos, a popular snack for lunch, returns to the American snack paths in the summer of 2020.

The snacks were introduced in 1992 with a Sydney de Kangaroo mascot.

Dunkaroos had four flavors by 1993 – chocolate chip, cinnamon, peanut butter and chocolate sprinkles.

The snack gives eaters an icy dip to immerse their cookie.

Canadian fans of Dunkaroos have been enjoying the snacks for years.

What he said: Jeff Caswell, president of snacks at General Mills: “We are delighted to relaunch Dunkaroos in the US after it was only available in Canada for years. For those who grew up in the 90s, the original combination of cookie frosting represents the taste, color and pleasure of a child are in that decade.We know that there is a lot of love for Dunkirk and fans everywhere have asked for it.We are happy to help children from the 90s get the best parts of their childhood to experience again. “

Flashback: In January, Dunkaroos joined Twitter and Instagram to tease the announcement. For example, one of the posts had glaze with small color dots in it. It looks like we now have an answer to the cryptic post.