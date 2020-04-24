General Manager to provide nutrition for senior citizens in Lexington, Clarendon and Anderson

COLUMBIA, S.C. (PRESS RELEASE) – Senior Resources has partnered with companies in three other states to feed more than 120,000 elderly people after COVID-19 disease.

In a coordinated effort with Southern Way Catering donors, free meals will be provided to seniors in Lexington, Clarendon and Anderson as part of our Healthy Wellness Program beginning the week of April 26th. This will be part of a six-week course that will provide free meals to each leader in these areas five weeks a week. In addition, Senior Resources’ is expanding its free food service to Richland County senior citizens at the end of May.

Lexington County and Aging, Clarendon Council and Aging, and Wheels Anderson Foods will coordinate these efforts to provide a modern lifesaving diet of distrust to those of us who are most vulnerable. Andrew Boozer, Senior Vice President of Fisheries, said, “As the economy continues to open, older citizens are still at the highest risk for the COVID-19 crisis and are exposed to this. encouraged to move forward.These foods are free for adults.Our Executive Directors are happy to extend our nutrition program for the rest of the week in Richland County and to assist other communities in the state completes an increasingly complex health service. “

If you are a senior citizen or senior citizen living in one of these areas, please visit these websites for information to pick up.

Anderson County: Food and Wheels Anderson (https://acmow.org/

Lexington County: Lexington County Recreation and Aging (https://www.lcrac.com/)

Clarendon County: Clarendon County Council on Aging (https://www.facebook.com/clarendonseniors/)

The Senior Resources website (www.seniorresourcesinc.org) will continue to serve as a resource center for Richland County citizens.

There is a clear standard that must be met for free by the Emergency Food Program. To receive a snack, you must be an adult (60+) or a waiter taking an adult diet, and you must live in the area. All recipients will show a list of the state provided and bring names, addresses and phone numbers and phones. If you are eating an elderly person’s diet, please provide them with their ID. Only two packages of food are allowed in one car (10 meals per person). Individuals are allowed a pin every week.

As our clients are at the pinnacle of the COVID-19 problem, we strive to stay open to Senior Resources and provide senior citizens with the services they need. The collaboration of service providers with these three agencies will help the elderly who may not need our help before the illness.

If you are looking for ways to help the elderly at this time, you can make a donation to the COVID-19 Disaster Relief Fund located on our website at: https://seniorresourcesinc.salsalabs.org/covid-19relieffund / index. html, send a donation from Our Text to Advertising (text “HELP4SENIORS” at 443-21), or You can apply for a donation and mark it with a fall grant.