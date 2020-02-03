General Manager Marcel Desjardins’ courageous move pays off for Redblacks

Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

After seeing 18 games with an inappropriate quarterback handicap, Ottawa Redblacks general manager Marcel Desjardins knew he had to be aggressive in the off-season.

For this reason, Desjardins switched Ottawa’s election to the Calgary Stampeders in the third round of the 2020 CFL draft to obtain the right to negotiate only with quarterback Nick Arbuckle.

The 26-year-old was a pending free agent and there was no guarantee that he would actually sign with the Redblacks. Not only should he appear in the free agent market for the first time in his career, he is also closely associated with former quarterback coach Ryan Dinwiddie, the new head coach of Argos.

It was a risky chess game for Ottawa, they could just have waited for the league’s legal manipulation window to open to contact Arbuckle and his agent. Instead, Desjardins has been aggressive and it seems to have paid off with the news that the Redblacks have committed Arbuckle to a two-year contract to secure his services until the 2021 season.

Arbuckle was probably the top pivot for the market. He had an impressive 2019 season in which he encountered an injured Bo Levi Mitchell, kept the Stamps afloat and scored four wins in seven starts. Arbuckle completed 73 percent of his passes for 2,103 yards, eleven touchdowns and five interceptions. He also had three 300-plus overtaking games.

Combined with his other off-season promotions – such as blocking key players like Brad Sinopoli and hiring brilliant offensive boss Paul LaPolice to succeed Rick Campbell – has a great deal of the rage of fans directed against Desjardins during the 2019 campaign, eased way.

With a secured franchise quarterback and the reins of his offense in steady hands, Desjardins can turn his attention to surrounding Arbuckle with weapons. One or two impact receivers and the Arbuckle-LaPolice duo should make sure that TD Place lives up to its name.

As a result of the coloring of Arbuckle, the other half of the original trade for his rights begins by throwing the first overall victory at Calgary and sending the first round of the Stampeders (sixth overall victory) to the Redblacks.

In a strange side note, the Redblacks both held the first overall win in the draft, which they exchanged for Calgary. The other year was 2014 when Desjardins exchanged the first selection of Stampeders for Canadian offensive lineman Jon “Dangerbeard” God.

While some consider it a high price, they did it when the Redblacks actually landed the man who will lead their offensive over the next few seasons to lose five places in the first and third rounds very well.

Given the NFL’s growing interest in the top CFL prospects, it may be worse than voting first later in the round.

It is also not the case that the Redblacks drove home races in the third round. A quick look at the franchise history shows:

2019 RB Gabriel Polan

2018 OL Andrew Pickett

2017 DL Eli Ankou

2016 DL Mehdi Abdesmad

No selection in 2015 (traded to Calgary in 2014 as part of DL Justin Phillips deal)

2014 DL Nigel Romick

2013 DE Kalonji Kashama

Only one player (Romick) has spent more than one season in Ottawa’s squad.

Although Arbuckle immediately jumps to the top of Ottawa’s quarterback depth chart, it doesn’t necessarily mean Dominique Davis’s time in the country’s capital has ended. If Desjardins and LaPolice hadn’t thought Davis would at least do the job, he would have been released when Jonathan Jennings and Will Ardnt were released. Davis also knows LaPolice from his time in Winnipeg.

Davis may be asked to cut his salary, refuse and be released, but if he stays with it, he will have to get used to his new role as Arbuckle’s backup.