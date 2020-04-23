‘General Hospital’ star Maurice Benard aspects bipolar episode in memoir

“General Hospital” star Maurice Benard facts his battle with mental ailment in his new memoir, recounting a manic episode so significant he considered Michael Jackson was singing about him.

The 57-yr-previous — who was diagnosed with bipolar dysfunction at 22 several years outdated — was prescribed lithium, a “wonder drug” he would get on and off, primary to manic episodes, he writes in his new memoir, “Nothing Normal About It: How Like (and Lithium) Saved Me On and Off General Clinic.”

In 1993, Benard was off his medicine and just two months into taking part in primary male Sonny Corinthos on “General Hospital” when he “began hearing voices when no one particular was in the area with me. I listened to them on established, in the automobile, and at dwelling.”

The manic episode culminated in a breakdown a person night at home, all through which he threatened to get rid of his wife, Paula, and her two young nieces who ended up being with them, he writes.

“I walked about the dwelling and played Michael Jackson’s song ‘Man in the Mirror’ about and above,” Benard writes. “I considered I experienced a one of a kind relationship to Michael Jackson for the reason that, off my meds, my head convinced me that Michael Jackson was singing about me.”

At that position, Paula frantically identified as Benard’s medical professional, who prescribed a tranquilizer. Ahead of she could get him to get it, Benard suggests he ran above to a close by friend’s house and began yelling at his friend’s spouse, “Devil, get out!”

Adhering to the episode, “General Hospital” gave the star two months off to recover, he writes. He attended treatment and went back again on lithium.

He writes that likely back again to get the job done “was the most difficult thing I have at any time finished in my life” and burst into tears on-established, even indicating he wanted to stop. “They ended up the most gracious and form producers in the world and that is something for which I will generally be grateful.”

Benard, who is however participating in Corinthos and has attained two Daytime Emmy Awards for the purpose about the years, discovered his diagnosis to the public in 2000 and is now a spokesperson for Mental Health The united states.

Irrespective of it becoming 27 decades due to the fact his previous breakdown, Benard, who now shares 4 children with his spouse, claims he nonetheless suffers from panic.

“I do wake up some mornings with that knot in my abdomen, that dread for no apparent motive engulfing me, and I nevertheless struggle the anxiety demon that I will most likely battle the relaxation of my existence,” he writes in the e-book. “It’s a ache in my ass, but I have accepted that is just the way it is.”

He states he maintains mental steadiness by medication, physical exercise and meditating.