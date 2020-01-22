General hospital spoilers for the week (January 27, 2020)

Time for fans to get ready for another incredible week in the land of General Hospital (GH)! What is on tap in the coming days? A couple decides to move, while a heroine goes looking for a new ally. A mother also protects her son. Read more about these storylines and others in the GH spoilers for the week of January 27, 2020.

9. Michael and Sasha

GH spoilers hint that Sasha and Michael will decide to move. They have thought about living together, and with the shooting that took place recently, there is a good chance that they might consider going a bit out of Charles. There is also a good chance that they decide to move to the Quartermaine mansion … together!

8. Sam’s new ally

According to GH-spoilers, Sam will actively pursue a new ally to work with. Who could it be? She wants to knock Peter August down, so it must be someone with that common goal in mind. Could she warm up to Liesl? Anyway, Sam will do everything to get a little closer to someone who can help her on this mission.

7. Anna Protective

GH spoilers indicate that Anna will show a protective side in the coming days. Could she go all out with mama bear mode when it comes to Peter August? It is hard for her to see the shady part of her son, so she can play to anyone who speaks badly about him. In other related teasers, Anna will also feel stressed next week.

6. Finn upset

Could Finn be the reason Anna is so protective? GH spoilers state that he will be upset this week, to the point where he has his emotions improved. What could Finn be so distraught and emotional about? Could it be his frustration that Anna doesn’t see the truth about Peter, or does this have to do with Violet?

5. Nell unhappy

On to some interesting news, GH spoilers suggest that Nelle will not be happy in the coming days. In fact, she will be miserable. What could be the cause of this mood change? After all, she is a free woman! Maybe her current plan does not match what she wants next week.

4. Sonny is about an enemy

In the city, GH spoilers tease that Sonny will tackle an opponent. Does this have to do with shooting this week? Or it can go hand in hand with the return of Marcus Taggert to Port Chuckles. Anyway, it looks like Sonny won’t fall back. In other related Sonny spoilers, he is also worried about Mike next week.

3. Carly wants the truth

Speaking of Sonny, Carly will be on a mission in the coming days and try to sort things out. She starts the week with some concern, and when the weekend starts, she will be determined to sort everything out. If this has to do with Nelle, she has to watch her step.

2. Nina dissatisfied

Meanwhile, GH spoilers indicate that Nina is disgusted by a situation. She tries to swing Lulu around Charlotte’s custody and to exclude Valentin from the child’s life. Can Lulu cross a line that Nina will not approve next week? On the other hand, this may also have something to do with Valentin and his actions in the coming days.

1. More spoilers!

Next week, Jax will wonder when “enough is enough”, while Ned and Tracy disagree with something. On the other side of Port Charles, Jason will issue a kind of warning, while Curtis will be suspicious of someone (or something). Finally, Marin takes a phone call. Will Nelle or Valentin need his help? Maybe there is a new client who needs his legal help.