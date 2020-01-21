General hospital spoilers for the week (January 20, 2020)

Nikolas will have to face the music on multiple fronts, this week at General Hospital (GH). Sonny will also do his best to comfort his father, while Nelle may have to pay someone off. And Valentin is served. Read more below in the GH spoilers for the week of 20 January 2020.

9. Shake Nelle

Nelle will be shaken when Brook Lynn visits her. Has Brook Lynn discovered that Nelle is the biological mother of baby Wiley, or has she learned anything else? Rumor has it that Nelle will offer to pay Brook Lynn for her silence. With her financial misery above her and no help from her father, she might just accept Nelle’s money.

8. Sonny comforts his father

Sonny will do his best this week to comfort his father Mike. It seems that Mike’s girlfriend Yvonne can go through a medical crisis. Other spoilers show that Jordan will rush to deal with an emergency, does it have anything to do with Yvonne? As viewers may remember, Mike took the ring that Finn Anna wanted to introduce so that he could ask Yvonne to marry him. The ring was eventually returned to Finn, but members of Mike’s family arranged a heart-warming fake marriage for the couple. How does Mike deal with Yvonne’s crisis, especially when she dies, and how will Sonny comfort him?

7. Gladys is impressed

Speaking of Mike, the spoilers are teasing that his cousin Gladys will be impressed this week. Viewers know that Sonny has paid her off to pretend to be Dev’s grandmother so the boy can stay in the US and it seems that Sonny will be the one who impresses her. She will be overwhelmed by his deep love for his father and his willingness to do everything to help improve Mike’s condition.

6. Nikolas and Ava’s Pact

Spoilers indicate that Nikolas and Ava will reach an agreement. First Ava will try to smooth things out with her new husband. Will they decide to work together to ensure that Valentin ends up in jail forever? Later in the week, both Ava and Nina will respond to something – will they respond to something that Lulu does?

5. Valentin is served

Speaking of Lulu, she will make up for her threat to remove custody of Charlotte from Valentin. This week he receives a court order in which he informs him that Lulu has applied for the exclusive custody of their daughter. Lulu believes that Charlotte’s biological father has a bad influence on her and she had it with him after his last marriage attempt with Nina. Valentin will be angry and ready for a fight if he gets the papers, but can he win?

4. The strange behavior of Brad

Willow will question Brad’s strange behavior this week. She will become more and more frustrated with Brad and start to wonder what is the matter with him. With Nelle from prison, Brad has the feeling that Wiley’s baby secret can appear at any time. It makes him even more exciting than he already was. And spoilers tease Brad in the hot chair – does Willow begin to suspect that he is hiding something from everyone?

3. Finn confronts Nikolas

GH spoilers tease that Finn this week will confront Nik and deliver an ultimatum. He recently discovered that Hayden left the city because of him. Finn is expected to release Nik. He is frustrated because Hayden had not been in Port Charles long before she left, without any real explanation. Nik also helped Kassandra to leave the city, so will Finn find out?

2. Nikolas Faces The Music

It seems that Nikolas will come across the music on two more fronts. First he will deal with his wife Ava. She has already told him that he will not get what he wants until she gets what she wants. Will she give him another ultimatum? Then Nik will have to bite the bullet when confronted with Spencer. His son will want to know why for years he made him think he had died. But Nik has made his own bed and now he has to lie on it. How will he explain his years of absence from Spencer?

1. Sneak Peek – week of January 27

GH spoilers indicate that Sonny has a lot to answer, but to whom – perhaps his wife Carly? Michael will also appreciate Ned’s influence when it comes to Tracy and ELQ. And Sam and Jason will talk about Peter. They already suspect he’s up to something, but will they finally discover the truth? Keep watching GH to find out!