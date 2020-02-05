General hospital spoilers for the week (10 February 2020)

The week of Valentine’s Day is coming! What awaits the residents of Port Charles? For some it sounds like a bit of romance, but for most it is mainly for excitement and drama. Carly will seek the truth while Sonny is worried. Anna will also feel stressed! Learn about these storylines and others in the spoilers of the General Hospital (GH) for the week of February 10, 2020.

9. Sonny and Mike

According to GH spoilers, Sonny is worried about Mike this week, but as the days pass, he gets a little reminder about how much time he has left with his father. In other related stories, Carly will come to the bottom and look for the truth.

8. Anna receives a visitor

In some feel-good spoilers, while Anna Devane will feel the stress this week, it seems that she is getting a visitor to help her forget her worries. Granddaughter Emma Scorpio-Drake is coming to Port Charles this week while the young actress Brooklyn Rae Silzer will resume her GH role. She will certainly help Anna in this difficult time, and perhaps a bit of a relationship with Violet.

7. Peter’s world

Speaking of binding, spoilers indicate that Peter is spending some time with his niece this week while the two are hanging around while Emma is in town. In other possibly related spoilers, Robert will be a bit confrontational, so maybe he catches Peter and Emma and feels the need to talk about it.

6. The commitment of Finn

GH spoilers suggest that Finn will continue to work to protect Anna this week, so it looks like the couple are still having trouble with Peter. Anna’s “son” has done a great job of hiding things, but how long can he sustain the charade, especially if he has Finn (and Robert) on his tail?

5. JaSam Meet

Peter also has Jason and Sam to contend with. GH spoilers hint that JaSam will have a secret meeting in the coming days. Will it be to plot against Peter, or will there be romance in the air? After all, they are days away from Valentine’s? Maybe a bit of both. As the week ends, teasers suggest that Sam comes up with an idea.

4. Nina and Ava

Nina and Ava remain connected this week, while GH spoilers say that Nina will trust something about Ava. Could it be about feelings toward Jax, or how she still has a weakness for Valentin? Or possibly both? In other related teasers, Jax will feel that he can finally move forward.

3. Announcement from Valentin

GH spoilers suggest that Valentin will make some sort of announcement as the week ends. What could this be about? As Friday strikes, Valentin will find that his life has taken a terrible and dark turn. Life without Nina and Charlotte can finally bring him back to reality and shaky ground.

2. Alexis supports

GH spoilers for this week indicate that Alexis will offer some support. Could this be about Neil? According to February Sweeps teasers, (as a friend) Alexis will offer legal assistance to Neil so that he can get his driver’s license back. She cares about Neil and wants him to be happy, so she will do everything to make sure that he gets back on track with his career.

1. Willow Is Interjected

Last but not least, GH spoilers state that someone will interrupt Willow this week. Could it be Nelle? Potential Brad? No matter who, she won’t be too happy about it, and both characters have worked her last nerve the way it is. It should be interesting how things are going this week in front of Baby Wiley.