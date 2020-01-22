General hospital: fans may have missed plot openings

There is nothing like a good soap storyline to really put your teeth into. Although it is clear that quite a few incredible things have happened in the land of the General Hospital (GH) over the years, there have also been some exaggerated storylines. That said, below are some important GH plot holes.

12. The Codicil

Interesting that an elaborate will would be trapped behind a painting that Helena Cassadine had done to taunt Nikolas. Even more interesting is the painting that was made while she was sick and dying, a sign to remind him of how he poisoned his grandmother. So this is Helena Cassadine, but you have to wonder how she did all this while she was bedridden and dying? Although it was good to see Valentin’s demise, the idea of ​​a codicil hiding behind a painting and the logistics to organize it all (and to keep it in court as a viable document) has a lot of plot holes inside it.

2

11. Bottomless well trap

Speaking of the Cassadines, there are always questions (and plot holes) around every character that comes back to life. Although some are easier to answer than others, when Stavros Cassadine died in 2003 after falling into a deep and apparently bottomless pit, most believed he was gone forever. Interestingly enough, he returned 10 years later just to kidnap Lulu. You have to wonder if it took him much of that decade to climb out of that hole where he fell to return.

3

10. Lulu’s children

It is not strange that two different surrogate mothers bore the children of Lulu Spencer? What is a bit out of place is that both Rocco and Charlotte were first stolen embryos and would be raised by other women who were not Lulu. Britt Westbourne who steals the embryos from Dante and Lulu to father Rocco in 2013 is a little more credible, because she worked in the hospital and in that division. The whole story about Charlotte’s conception in 2008, however, is far away, especially since she was not married at that time or even thought of having children. To start, the concept that both Lulu had no idea that both children would come (when they did) is completely astonishing. Only in the land of soap!

4

9. Kevin’s little secret

The storyline of Kevin / Ryan with dual switches in 2018 was undeniably an incredible watch and one of the best things from GH that year. That said, how did Kevin save the fact that his mentally unstable (and unsafe) twin brother Ryan lived for so many years and from anyone so close to him (including women, Lucy and Laura)? Ryan was probably deceased in 1995, to resurface in 2018. That is more than two decades. That’s hard to believe.

5

8. Robert becomes D.A.

Fans still wonder how Robert Scorpio obtained the legal data to become Port Charles’s newest public prosecutor. Of course, he has a lot of experience at the WSB and super espionage, but who knew that this could lead to a law position? Not that anyone complains! If this keeps Robert Scorpio on day screens in a consistent way, most GH fans will ignore the fact that Scorpio does not seem to have a legal diploma, and things are wrong.

6

7. Ghostly appearance

Speaking of Robert, Scorpio was thought to have died in 1992 after he and Anna were on a boat exploding, all thanks to Cesar Faison. Unfortunately, an orphan Robin would be diagnosed with HIV a few years later, where her father’s spirit returned to help her with the news and cope with the death of her first boyfriend (Stone). It was really an emotional scene to see Robert there for Robin, even in the afterlife. However, when Robert was very much alive in 2006, many old GH fans scratched their heads about the return of Robert’s mind.

7

6. The comeback of Olivia Jerome

In early 2017, Olivia Jerome rocked the land of GH when she returned to Port Charles. Her comeback made for a very interesting storyline, especially since it was more than 25 years ago that she died. That said, she didn’t disappear from a cliff or died in a plane explosion. Julian had shot her and viewers witnessed her death in the arms of then-boyfriend Colton Stone. How did she return to the land of the living in 2017?

8

5. The evolution of Franco

Everything about Franco changed dramatically after actor Roger Howarth took on the role in 2013. It’s a natural trend that “zeros” turn into “heroes” in soap, but there was no slow evolution when it came to Franco. It turned out that a brain tumor was the reason that Franco was so angry and had no conscience. Once that was established, it seemed that all his previous offenses were wiped out under the proverbial robe. It turned out that he hadn’t sexually assaulted Sam and that he wasn’t behind Michael’s jail. Even more confusing was the fact that at one point he was Jason’s twin, which made him a Quartermaine, but it turned out that he was in fact the love child of Heather Webber and Scott Baldwin. How all that had been washed away to reappear as soon as Drew Cain arrived on the scene was sketchy and left GH viewers with a lot of questions.

9

4. Jason is alive

People come back after passing on all the time to soap operas, and when Steve Burton left at the end of 2012, fans deep in their hearts knew that Jason Morgan would return at some point even if the character was rearranged. This is exactly what happened in 2014 when actor Billy Miller took on the role, and he did a fantastic job at the time, sliding easily into the role of Jason. But just like every storyline with characters coming back to the land of life, there were some important plot holes in the story. First, how did Victor Cassadine even run into Jason to help him save? Was it a scenario ‘in the right place at the right time’? Then the whole idea of ​​keeping Jason’s body and bringing him into a cryogenic state is ridiculous. What’s with the Cassadines and frozen? And what’s the matter with soap opera villains and their brainwashing brain flakes? In addition, when the “real” Jason returned (also known as Steve Burton), fans had more questions.

10

3. Jake is alive

Speaking of Jason, when he returned to Port Charles, it was revealed that his son lived with Elizabeth, little Jake. Except that Jake died in 2011 because he was hit by his adopted grandfather, Luke Spencer while drinking and driving. The child was declared brain dead almost immediately after arriving at the hospital and received maintenance. Not to mention the fact that Jake’s kidneys were later donated to Josslyn Jacks because she was currently suffering from cancer and needed a kidney transplant. Years later it turned out that Jake was with the Cassadines all the time and that he was indeed still alive and that Nelle Benson was secretly giving her kidney to Joss.

11

2. Felicia runs away on Maxie and Georgie, Twice

In 2003, GH’s good neighbor left her girls (Maxie and Georgie) to help take care of her seriously ill grandmother. She left the girls in good hands with Mac, and thanks to soap opera rapid age syndrome (SORAS), the girls were about 17 and 14 years old at the time. She returned about a year later, but then left abruptly in 2005 to pursue the girls’ bi-father Frisco Jones and lead a spy life and save the world from evil. This was a big plot hole. Felicia was a dedicated mother. Although Mac was someone she could trust, it seemed so characterless to endanger her time with her children for a man who always seemed to leave her high and dry.

12

1. It was all a dream – Emily survives breast cancer

Around the same time, the now deceased Emily Quartermaine secretly suffered from breast cancer. Initially, she had asked Nikolas Cassadine to fake a relationship with her, so that her then friend Zander Smith would lose interest in her and not have to deal with her potential death. But in the end she fell in love with the Greek prince. Finally Emily told Zander that she was sick and Nikolas married another woman to save Cassadine’s fortune, despite the fact that they both really loved each other. Emily’s immune system was then surrounded by chemotherapy and she developed meningitis. What she looked like on this earth last night, Emily would have a dream in which she kissed Nikolas. She woke up when she felt better, and wonder of wonders, the breast cancer left her system automatically. Who doesn’t want to believe that love can heal everything? Doctors and researchers would, however, have serious questions about the plot holes in this story.