General hospital couples that we want to have back together

When it comes to General Hospital (GH), fans expect incredible dramas, fascinating storylines and romantic love stories. Couples in Port Charles fall in love, break up, and sometimes, when the audience is lucky, make it up and try their love again. There have been many super couples over the years to adorn the small GH screen, and here is a top list of some who broke up, but that fans would like to see their romance re-ignite.

12. Finn and Hayden

Hayden returned enormously to Port Charles in 2019, to leave fairly quickly a few months later. This movement had many fans scratch their heads. Although Finn finally found out he had a daughter and many sparks flew between him and Hayden while she was around, nothing actually happened between the two. Hayden will certainly return to the town sometime, especially now that Nikolas has revealed that he is in fact alive and there is no danger to her. Should fans then prepare for the reunion of the super couple they have been waiting for?

11. Robert and Anna

These two are really the best friends, but it’s so obvious that Robert still has feelings for his ex-wife (and his child’s mother). If Finn reunited with Hayden, this could open a huge door for Robert and Anna to come together, and there would be many old GH fans who would welcome this storyline.

10. Julian and Alexis

No matter how far apart their worlds are, something always seems to push Alexis into Julian’s orbit. Once called ‘Julexis’ by GH fans, the two certainly made a great super couple. Unfortunately, lies and his crowd ties tore the relationship apart; But now that he has (somewhat) cleared up his act, can this pair have a good chance if they decide to reunite?

9. Dante and Lulu

Lulu has put so much effort into continuing her life after Dante had filed for divorce. Although she introduces herself with Dustin, many fans may agree that it is still not good to see Lulu with someone else in Port Charles. Dante’s name continues to fall a lot during scenes, which seems like such a scourge, because most viewers want nothing more than to see Falconeri return to GH and meet again with Lulu.

8. Johnny and Lulu

If Dante cannot return, can GH writers bring Johnny Zacchara back? While he and Lulu were a lot younger when they joined, Johnny’s badboy character was the perfect match with Lulu’s smart and brutal role. If Johnny ever returned to the land of Port Charles (on a permanent basis), he would go straight to Lulu to re-ignite things.

7. Spinelli and Maxie

Most GH fans agree that the way Peter lied to Maxie is simply not good at every level. She deserves so much better! Although she has a great co-parenting relationship and friendship with her ex, Spinelli, she recently saw some reunion feelings for fans on the screen. Maybe Maxie will run back to Damien to find out the truth about Peter!

6. Kevin and Lucy

Kevin and Laura have been able to move from the entire Ryan Chamberlain debacle and seem to be on the right track. They really are a great couple; however, most old GH fans still remember a time when he and Lucy Coe made the perfect pair. Of course he is happily married, but how long does it take in the land of soap? Lucy and Kevin can easily get back together one day. That is, if he and Laura do not train.

5. Luke and Laura

They are the super couple that made soap super couples a “thing”. While Luke no longer lives in Port Charles, if Tracy can return, why can’t he? If Luke made a GH comeback, there would be nothing more that a fan would want to see, then he and Laura get back together. It would be the perfect next chapter for their storybook romance.

4. Robert and Holly



Robert Scorpio and Holly Sutton were dug deep in the vault of the GH and were a super couple from the 80s who together had a lot of passion. While a strange circumstance brought them together (Robert married a pregnant Holly to keep her in the US), under all madness, they also fell in love. Eventually these lovebirds were torn apart when Robert’s baby mama (that is, Anna Devane) flew on stage with the little Robin next to her. Holly wanted to reunite the family and stepped back. In the typical way of soap opera a million things happened in between to keep them apart. Although Robert has regularly been seen in the land of Port Charles, Holly has gone somewhere else; however, she could come back to town to give GH fans what they really want – an incredible reunion of the super couple.

3. Lucky and Elizabeth



Of course, Elizabeth is currently with Franco; however, if Lucky made a smashing return, her eyes might well wonder. Started as friends, and then turned that relationship into much more, Lucky and Elizabeth shared a wonderful life together. They got married, and as their love grew, so did their family. They have had their ups and downs, along with some extra-marital affairs in between, but they have always been able to put their children and family first, even if they did not agree. While Friz forms a solid couple, it does not hold a candle for the romance that Liz and Lucky shared.

2. Jax and Carly



Jax and Carly are just friends and co-parents at the moment, but in the past they made quite the super couple. In many ways, the relationship they once shared was much healthier than they now have with mafia boss Sonny. While CarSon just welcomed their baby daughter into the world, the two are still faltering when it comes to communication, and there are many GH fans who just believe that Jax and Carly make a better combination.

1. Sonny and Brenda



If Carly was reunited with Jax, could Sonny return to Brenda? These two together have decades of romantic history, and although they could not make it work in the long run, the chemistry they shared cannot be denied. Of course CarSon has been able to maintain the long distance; Much of that, however, has to do with the fact that Brenda was out of view of Port Charles. If she returned, a reunion with Sonny would blow television screens out of the water during the day.