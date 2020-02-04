General hospital couples that we never thought would make it

Going through ups and downs in real life is the norm for most. A ride in a roller coaster of romance is what is expected in the land of day drama. Exes, illegitimate children, affairs, people who were thought to be dead and popping up alive, and can unravel much more for super couples on soap. It is actually a miracle that they come together and stay together. General Hospital (GH) is no exception, and below are some couples from the daytime drama that we never thought would make it.

12. Brad and Lucas

How Brad could raid all those years ago is one thing, especially with his terrible past. How he has been able to keep him since then is nothing short of a miracle, especially since Brad has been hiding Wiley’s true bio-parents for so long. It’s clear that Brad is on borrowed time.

11. Peter and Maxie

Although everyone wanted to believe that Peter August could really change his colors, it seems that he might not be able to. Or is it just that his past keeps coming back to haunt him? Anyway, it is still overwhelming to think that Maxie not only has a relationship with Cesar Faison’s son, but has also moved in with him, especially in the light of what happened to Nathan.

10. Ned and Olivia

They are the supercouple viewers who were never really expected to become supercouples, and although they may not be everyone’s favorite pair, they have come together quickly and now seem to be the head of the Quartermaine clan. Every power pair needs a duo that is equally strong in smarts, willpower and sobriety; these two have the total package, even though they come from two very different worlds in the land of Port Charles.

9. Finn and Anna

Just like Ned and Olivia, this link did not initially seem to match; however, they make a fantastic duo. But still, in the short time they have been together, they have had to deal with on-the-wall diseases, exaggerated siblings, exes who came from the woodwork and children they didn’t know they had (both sides). Despite all the obstacles, they remain strong.

8. Kevin and Laura

Maybe it’s that viewers can’t introduce Laura to anyone other than Luke; maybe it’s because GH fans were expecting to see Kevin and Lucy reunited? Yet it seems so incredible that Kevin and Laura are not only one thing, but that they were able to move forward even after the truth came out about Ryan Chamberlain who was alive (and Kev was aware of it all the time) .

7. Damien and Ellie Spinelli

There was a time when Spinelli seemed to be unable to shake off the feelings he had for Maxie, no matter how hard he tried (and vice versa). When the two had that one-night stand and came up with Georgie, most fans believed they were getting much closer to a reunion. So many were stunned when Damien finally went to Ellie and stayed there. Years later, and these two are still together.

6. Alan and Monica

Despite affairs (at both ends), divorces, family drama, ELQ chaos, illnesses and much more, Alan and Monica were a strong super couple that kept it all together in the long run. Unfortunately Alan passed in 2007; however, this still did not keep the two apart, with his mind occasionally visiting. Talk about dedication!

5. Franco and Liz

If these two can get through Franco and think he was Drew Cain – and basically cheated on Liz (though it wasn’t really his fault) in the process – then they can really get through everything. Are there other GH fans who thought that Franco would forever believe that he was Drew and would skip the city? It seemed like a possibility.

4. Patrick and Robin

Patrick and Robin not only struggled to become a couple in the first place, but they also had a lot of ups and downs along the way, including believing that Robin had died, and left her shortly after her return to bring Jason Morgan back to Port Charles. Anyway, they now live happily ever after in California.

3. Mac and Felicia

Although Mac and Felicia had a huge chemistry in their relationships, there was a huge thorn in their name with the name Frisco Jones. He was not only Felicia’s first love, the first husband and father of her babies – he really caught her. That is, until 2013 when Frisco rolled into town and Felicia tried to hook Mac (again). This time, Felicia chose Mac. The two would marry later that year and are still in love.

2. Jason and Sam

This relationship has been going on for over a decade right now, and these two have avoided almost any bullet, from illegitimate children to crowd adventure, fighting the bad guys, being the bad guys, and Sam also having to decipher between two Jasons. . Today, the spirit of Shiloh still haunts them, as Sam’s conditional provision states that she cannot be around criminals, and Jason is probably one of the largest in the state. Something tells GH viewers that they also get past this situation.

1. Sonny and Carly

The CarSon relationship has always been very complicated, with both being rather toxic in the first few years. The good news is that they have evolved and grown considerably, and although they have had many other relationships over the decades of their romance, they always tend to lean back. Considering everything they have experienced, it is still so unreal that they are together, but it seems that whatever gets in the way, these two rolls still with the punches.