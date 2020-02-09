General Hospital alum Ryan Paevey dishes up Hallmark’s new film Matching Hearts

Ryan Paevey has become a staple of romantic Hallmark films. Photo credit: Hallmark

Subscribe to our General Hospital newsletter!

General Hospital alum Ryan Paevey has launched Matching Hearts, a new Hallmark film that premieres just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The talented actor has become an integral part of Hallmark films over the years. The fans loved him as one of the network’s leading men, although he is still very much missed as Nathan West in the ABC soap opera.

Details of the plot “Matching Hearts”

Ryan came to Hallmarks Home & Family to discuss everything that Matching Hearts promises with hosts Debbie Matenopoulos and Cameron Mathison. The actor explained his character, Daniel, is a man named “Mr. Stay single. “Daniel advises young entrepreneurs that the only way to succeed is to focus solely on the business.

Enter Julia (Taylor Cole), who is the manager of a matchmaking company and wants to win Daniel as a customer. If you “Mr. Stay single ”, so as not to be single, it would be a great praise for Julia and the company.

In true Hallmark fashion, however, Julia and Daniel gradually fall in love with each other.

“There is a certain cheerfulness, together with many puppies and kittens. I also dance, ”said Ryan on the talk show.

Daniel and Julia both try to fight their emotions, but Valentine’s Day turns out to be fundamental to their professional relationship. It’s a good old fashion love story in which fans rave about the actor and prepare for Valentine’s Day.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ofxozLF_yxM (/ embed)

The one way Ryan and Daniel are alike

There’s a way Ryan looks like Daniel, and that means both love animals. Debbie and Cameron both indicated that Ryan becomes a mush when animals are around. The handsome actor even returns to baby talk when some animals, especially a dog named William, are in his presence.

Ryan laughed when the two hosts told how his behavior changed when animals were around. There were even recordings that backed up Cameron’s and Debbie’s claims.

They shared a video of Ryan hosting a Hallmark animal adoption event. He cuddles a puppy in the footage and becomes so emotional with the animal. It’s incredibly cute and will drive fans even more crazy about Ryan.

As to whether Ryan “Mr. Stay single “like his character, well, that’s something he keeps to himself. The actor is extremely private when it comes to his love life.

Ryan Paevey is the main actor in another Hallmark film. General Hospital fans can catch him in Matching Hearts, which premieres on Saturday February 8th at 9 / 8c.