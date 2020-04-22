General Hospital Add flashbacks to expand original episodes

Increased use of flash scenes at General Hospital (GH) recently is no coincidence. For producers, this is a way to extend the original banking episodes even further.

Production stopped at GH on March 16, and by incorporating flashbacks, showrunners can turn one episode into two. Since early April, Sudser ABC has also launched a weekly encore epore called Flashback Friday Fridays to extend new episodes even further.

GH is not the only soap that will eventually exhaust the original episodes. New episodes of bold and beautiful, young and restless come out on April 23rd.

Some GH fans enjoyed watching special memories, noting that they add more context to current stories. But as the old saying goes, you can’t always please everyone, and some viewers have complained about increasing the use of analepsy.

“We’re going through hard times,” Tristan Rogers, who plays Robert Scorpio’s GH on Twitter, posted on Twitter. “The show will weave and bob, not to your liking.” The important thing is to keep it going. The alternative is the most annoying. “

It has not yet been told how long GH will be able to broadcast the original episodes. Fame10 will inform you!

