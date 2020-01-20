General hospital 2020 prediction: Plotline predictions

A new year full of new possibilities in the General Hospital (GH) country! Who will break up? Who will make up for it? Will JaSam make it in the long run? Will Anna ever discover the truth about Peter? So many questions that can easily be answered in the coming 12 months before 2020! Below are some GH plot forecasts for this new year.

12. Franco jealous of Nik

GH spoilers seem to be teasing a number of unexpected issues that are coming between Friz the new year, and it will all be due to Nikolas’ return. What could this super torque cause some threatening friction? Liz and Nik were the best friends, and they even had an affair. As such, their relationship can cause jealousy at Franco.

2

11. Connect Nik and Ava

But does Franco really have anything to worry about? Nik and Ava seem to be waving towards each other, and it is easy to see that these two will dive into a kind of relationship in 2020. They can keep it casual, or it may even be a series of one-nighters in the beginning, but Nik and Ava will connect at some point. Who knows? They can even become a real couple.

3

10. Kiki returns

But how long will Nik and Ava last? What if something comes along that keeps Ava much more busy? According to reports, actress Hayley Erin (Kiki Jerome) shows that The Perfectionists (as a spin-off from Pretty Little Liars) was canceled after the first season this past fall. Does that mean with Erin from a primetime performance that she might go back to GH? If the show can bring little Jake back after a car accident, they can also bring Kiki back.

4

9. Summer affair

Back to Liz and Nik, when Ava is busy with Kiki (or someone who has come to town who looks a lot like Kiki), this can leave a door open for Nikolas and Liz to cross the border. Of course the two have always been BFFs; however, there was a time when they got over their drive. Can the lightning strike twice with these two? Multiple lives would be destroyed (again) if they did.

5

8. Liz becomes pregnant

The recycling of a storyline between Liz and Nikolas means that the whole story could be told again, meaning that Elizabeth becomes pregnant (again), and she is not sure who the father of her unborn child is (again). However, this time the writers could perhaps give her a girl just to change one or two things.

6

7. Alex father Peter

Peter has really tried to turn over a new magazine, but he is always dragged into his previous life. Although it is only a matter of time before everyone finds out what he has done, something that will certainly be revealed in 2020 is that he is not the son of Anna; he is rather the offspring of her terrible twin Alex. This makes Peter feel more confused than ever with the idea that there is no chance that he could live another life, especially if he is the son of two menacing people like Alex and Faison.

7

6. Anna still gives him a chance

When the truth about Peter is revealed, Maxie and Peter will certainly separate. Maxie will be upset because she is being lied to, and Peter will not try to win her back because he thinks he does not deserve her. Then there is Anna. Knowing Devane’s spirit, she will unmistakably help him turn that new leaf, support him, encourage him and be there when he needs her. She will not let the young man exclude her from his life, and she will be persistent. After all, she is not his mother, but she is still his aunt.

8

5. Nelle causes problems with Wiley

According to GH spoilers, the truth about Wiley’s parents is about to explode, and teasers say that Nelle will soon be released from Pentonville. She has Wiley in her head and maybe she has ideas to get back the custody of the little boy and put him against Michael. All this could cause a wedge between Michael and Sasha. It is just too much for Michael to process because he will focus on Wiley and beat Nelle.

9

4. Willow & Chase Break Up

Willow will be destroyed as soon as the truth becomes known. Finding out that her baby died and how Brad threw her child aside and covered his death (without burial or mourning) – not to mention how she believed Wiley was her son all along! Well, it will be a lot for her to digest. She may even feel guilty because she has offered him for adoption, because things have not ended as she once thought. Maybe she notices that she is leaving Chase and getting closer to Michael. After all, she and Michael are the ultimate victims in this whole plan (apart from the baby itself and poor Lucas).

10

3. CarSon falls apart

The relationship between Carly and Sonny is like a roller coaster, and although they sustained so much in 2019, it seems that 2020 might be a downward spiral for them. Unfortunately, they were able to rise above the entire Dev situation and the health problems of Baby Donna; Sonny’s continued need to let Mike continue with alternative treatments can cause the two to separate somewhere this year. But this is CarSon we are talking about, so it is only a matter of time before they find each other again. It’s just a breeze in their romantic way.

11

2. Carly turns to Jax – just as Nina is done

There is no denying that Nina and Jax have a spark; the chemistry between these two is clear from the first day. That said, Nina has been with Valentin all the time, and really “fresh” when it comes to being single. She needs some time to jump into Jax’s arms, and just when she’s ready to do this, Carly can come into the picture. Carly will turn to Jax as a “friend” and co-parent for support; However, Nina can do this wrong. Eventually, Carly’s dependence on Jax (as just a friend) could cause a little wedge when it comes to a new relationship between him and Nina.

12

1. JaSam decided to expand their family

Yes, Jason and Sam are separated … for now; however, it is only a matter of time before they can separate themselves from Sam’s probation officer and the rule of staying away from each other. Nothing can solidify a reunion like a baby, and by the summer they can be ready to expand their families. The JaSam baby may even be a pleasant surprise for the couple in 2020, but will be welcomed in 2021.