Geneinno S2 is an underwater scooter that propels you through waves

If you are somewhere in the world where December is cold and, with the exception of the holidays, a bit miserable, the thought of diving into the ocean for a quick dive is probably quite low on your list of current desires. But when you think back (or look ahead) at the height of the summer, a new James Bond-style gadget by the underwater drone maker Geneinno sounds a lot more enticing.

Called the Geneinno S2, it is the second generation Geneinno scooters, a portable sea scooter that promises to propel you through the waves at a speed of up to 2.7 miles per hour, to a depth of 30 meters, up to 60 minutes at a time. It does this using a pair of 350W DC brushless motors, giving users a total of 22 pounds of propulsion, with a choice of two speeds depending on how fast you want to travel. The device is impressively compact – about the size of a 15-inch MacBook laptop, although not as slim. However, that means it is easy to jump into a backpack to take on your travels. With the help of a corresponding mobile app you can follow the speed, depth, distance, built-in lighting and battery of the device.

Will Turner, brand manager for Geneinno, told Digital Trends that the product offers a few advantages over the first model, which was successfully funded at Indiegogo in 2018. "We (have) made it smaller and lighter with a 97Wh battery, " he said; notes that this makes it easier to adopt aircraft because it does not violate the maximum 100 Wh rule that some airlines have for battery-powered products.

There is also a parental mode that allows a third party to control the scooter using the app while the user learns how to swim in a pool. In addition, there is a new underwater camera mount that allows users to attach a professional underwater camera (not a GoPro) under the scooter.

The Geneinno S2 will be shipped in February 2020. The company currently accepts pre-orders on its website. Although this is not a crowdfunded product, technically, unlike the first-gen version, it is worth applying the same thought process. This means that you know that there are risks associated with pre-ordering a product that is not yet sent to customers.

Risks can be products that are not shipped on time, as described or sometimes not at all. (That is before we mention the risks of diving equipment for which you must be properly trained to use.) But if you are interested in getting hold of the Geneinno S2, you can place an order on the website of the company. A unit costs $ 299, or $ 100 off the final sale price.

