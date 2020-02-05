Gene Reynolds, ‘M * A * S * H’ Co-Creator, Dead at 96

Gene Reynolds, who co-created the acclaimed TV series M * A * S * H ​​that focused on an American medical team stationed in South Korea during the Korean War, has died. He was 96.

Reynolds died of heart failure on Monday at Providence St. Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, California, CNN reports. The news was confirmed in a statement by the Director Guild of America. Reynolds was president of the DGA from 1993 to 1997.

“Gene’s influence on modern Director’s Guild of America was significant and sustainable,” said DGA President Thomas Schlamme in a statement. “During his two presidencies as president, he focused on making the Guild more inclusive – broadening the leadership base, encouraging younger members to take leadership positions, strengthening links between directors of functions, stimulating industry to improve diversity and work on adapting DGA agreements so that filmmakers with low budgets can benefit from DGA membership.

“Gene’s dedication to the Guild lasted long after his presidency ended, regularly attended meetings of the Council and Western Directors and never hesitated to share his thoughts,” Schlamme continued. “He was passionate about this Guild, alive in his beliefs and committed to the end.”

“Gene was president when I became National Executive Director,” DGA’s former National Executive Director Jay D. Roth added in a statement. “He was absolutely committed to revitalizing and modernizing the Guild and laying the foundation for his future growth. He cared much about diversity and the growth of the Guild’s leadership base, and his passion for the DGA never fell back. “

Born on April 4, 1923 in Cleveland, Ohio, his family moved to Detroit, Michigan and later to Los Angeles, California, where Reynolds began his career as a child actor. He made his debut on the big screen in Our Short from 1934. Several film appearances followed and he also played roles in television shows, including The Lone Ranger, Dragnet and I Love Lucy.

In addition to acting, he continued to develop, write, produce and direct a number of award-winning shows. Together with Larry Gelbart, Reynolds created the TV series M * A * S * H, which was adapted to Robert Altman’s film adaptation of Richard Hooker’s novel of the same name. The series, which ran from 1972-1983, followed an American medical team stationed in South Korea during the Korean war. The popular series, which lasted three times as long as the Korean war, was known for its balanced humor and was a penetrating meditation on the futility of war.

Reynolds later collaborated with James L. Brooks and Allan Burns to create Lou Grant, the spin-off of the Mary Tyler Moore Show starring Ed Asner. Both shows won the Peabody Awards. His director credits include stints for My Three Sons, Leave it to Beaver, The Andy Griffith Show and Hogan’s Heroes.

In the course of his career, Reynolds was nominated for 24 Emmy Awards. He won six, including excellent series for M * A * S * H ​​and twice for Lou Grant. In 1970 he took his first Primetime Emmy with him as a producer for Room 222. In 1993 he won the Robert B. Aldrich Achievement Award from the DGA, which honored his service to the guild and its members.