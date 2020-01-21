GeForce MX350 and MX330 stick with Pascal architecture - Graphics - News

Nvidia seems to be planning to release new low-power discrete graphics solutions for laptops, convertibles and AiOs, based on the aging Pascal microarchitecture (Samsung 14nm). Updated components from the GeForce MX series have been viewed through hardware IDs in the company’s driver files, which provides this insight.

The new MX300 series consists of the GeForce MX350 and MX330 will be the successors of the current MX200 series, but the high-quality MX350 offers a significant performance improvement this time. The last update was not so much an upgrade.

Looking at the driver series:

The GeForce MX330 bears the ID ‘1D16’, the ‘1D’ indicating that it is based on a Pascal GP108 GPU with 384 CUDA cores.

The GeForce MX350 carries the ID ‘1C94’, the ‘1D’ indicating that it is based on a Pascal GP107 or GP106 GPU. Some sources think that the MX350 is probably GP107-based and very similar to the GeForce GTX 1050 Max-Q with 640 CUDA cores.

The Nvidia GeForce MX350 therefore represents an important jump on the MX150 and MX250 with Pascal GPUs with 384 CUDA cores. Laptops with the MX330 should be a little better off in the graphics acceleration department compared to the MX230 with its 256 CUDA cores.

HP demonstrated the 2020 HP Specter x360 15 (pictured above) with ‘next-gen GeForce MX series graphics’ back at CES 2020, and this will be available in March. The first devices with the MX330 and MX350 are expected to appear from 20 February. Nvidia and its partners can market laptops with both 10W and 25W variants of these GPUs, so pay attention to these specifications and comparative clock speeds when the machines become available.

