Geelong officials raise security issues when Renegades contacts Patel

Khawaja asked the ground personnel to shorten the grass on both sides of the gate to ensure safety. This advice was followed.

“Since the last BBL game at the stadium, the ushers have shortened the field boundary by a fraction while rolling the boundary to make it a bit firmer,” said a stadium spokesman.

The winless Renegades confirmed on Monday that they had signed Patel, 35, to replace Gurney, who had Class 1 thigh strain and will be absent until the final stages of the tournament.

The left-wing spinner Patel, also a successful middle-class batsman, has played six tests, 36 one-day caps and 18 Twenty20 caps for England and most recently played international cricket in 2015.

He was named in the Renegades team for Tuesday night’s game as one of three changes against the 13-man squad that lost to the Melbourne Stars on Saturday night.

Seasoned Paceman Andrew Fekete has also joined the squad as a substitute for Mackenzie Harvey, who will compete in the Australian Under-19 Championship before the under-age World Cup.

Marcus Harris was also recalled for meeting with his former team, with Tom Cooper, Jack Wildermuth and Joe Mennie omitted.

The rotating all-rounder Mohammad Nabi will soon replace the fast Englishman Richard Gleeson. This is planned in advance so that the Afghan can play the last six games of the regular season for the defending champion.

Fast-forward South Australian Luke Robins will join the Renegades later this season as a native substitute. Jake Fraser-McGurk has left the U19 World Cup ahead of schedule, and Aaron Finch and Kane Richardson are on their way to becoming Australia internationals duties in India after Tuesday night’s game.

The Scorchers have only made one change to their 13-member cast, and Sam Whiteman is back for Nick Hobson.

The Renegades enter the game with a 0: 6 record, which means that coach Michael Klinger has been looking for a win since taking office in November.

His team remains a mathematical chance to reach the final, though hopes fade after a Big Bash champion’s worst start to the season.

