Geekbench 5.1 offers improvements in CPU and computing performance on Mac and iOS

Loading...

Geekbench has come out with a nice update that brings improvements to the CPU and computing benchmark and also new compilers to its multiplatform benchmarking software.

Geekbench is one of the most popular cross-platform benchmarking tools and today’s 5.1 update for macOS, iOS, Android, Windows and Linux offers processor enhancements for AES-XTS and workloads machine learning. For computational benchmarks, version 5.1 improves the selection of the GPU buffer for Metal workloads on iOS, macOS.

Geekbench is a $ 0.99 download for iOS. Geekbench 5 for macOS / Linux / Windows costs $ 15 ($ 10 for macOS only) while Geekbench 5 Pro costs $ 99.

See the full release notes:

Processor baseline changes

Geekbench 5.1 includes the following changes to the CPU Benchmark:

Build Geekbench 5 for Android with Android NDK r21.

Build Geekbench 5 for Linux, Windows with Clang 9.0.

Build Geekbench 5 for iOS, macOS with Xcode 11.2.

Improve the performance of the AES-XTS workload on processors with AVX512 support.

Improve Machine Learning workload performance on processors with AVX support.

Improve the performance of the Image Inpainting workload on Linux.

Calculate baseline changes

Geekbench 5.1 includes the following modifications to the calculation reference:

Improve the performance of the Depth of Field workload on Vulkan.

Improve the performance of the Horizon Detection workload on Vulkan.

Improve the GPU buffer selection for Metal workloads on iOS, macOS.

Improve the management of buffers in Metal workloads on iOS, macOS.

Consolidate command buffers in Vulkan workloads, improving performance.

Disable checking limits in Vulkan buffers, improving performance.

Geekbench 5 scores comparison

Geekbench 5.1 is built with new compilers and includes modifications to both the CPU and computational benchmarks. These changes mean that the Geekbench 5.1 scores will be higher than the Geekbench 5.0 scores. Therefore, we recommend that users do not compare the results of Geekbench 5.0 and Geekbench 5.1.

FTC: We use self generating income affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Mac on YouTube for more information on Apple:

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tOrRTZDujAA (/ integrated)