Gears 5 v1.1.15.0 CODEX Full Version Free Download

Gears 5

It’s time. Equip yourself with a WWE Superstar Batista skin for use in Gears 5 multiplayer. Play Gears 5 online between September 15 (4:00 p.m. PT) and October 27 (11:59 p.m. PT) to put it into play for free.

From one of the most acclaimed sagas in the game, Gears is more significant than ever, with five exciting modes and the most in-depth campaign to date.



Campaign:

the world is falling apart. The swarm has corrupted the Coalition’s robotic army and is descending on human cities. As the danger drew closer, Kait Diaz broke away to discover his connection to the enemy and found the real threat for Sera – herself.



Escape:

Pass the bomb, defeat the swarm, and escape the hive! The flight is a new aggressive, high-stakes cooperative mode that includes a three-player suicide team that must work together to clear enemy hives from the inside.



Versus:

May the best team win! Accumulate points and trade superior weapons in Arcade, a frantic playlist designed for immediate enjoyment. With ten other types of games and new and classic cards, Versus rewards all styles of competition, from the most casual to the most professional.

Horde:

Can you and four friends withstand ever-stronger waves of enemies and bosses? Survive by using new hero abilities, building defenses, gathering power, upgrading your skills, and working as a team.



Map Builder:

Create custom Escape hive maps and experiences to share with and challenge your friends.

Characteristics:

Three-player campaign cooperation: fight alongside your friends in a three-player online or split-screen collaboration.

Tours of Duty: Go from a recruit to a four-star general in Gears Tours of Duty. Take on exciting new challenges, earn incredible rewards, and show off your loot.

Boot Camp: new to Gears or just a little rusty? Bootcamp is a fun way to learn the ropes, from the basics to advanced combat techniques.

Play as Jack: Play as Jack, your flying support bot that can protect allies and damage enemies – perfect for new Gears players.

Visual Showcase: play all modes in 4K and HDR at a speed of 60 frames per second on compatible machines

Xbox profile required. Log in with your existing profile or create one for free.

Description of mature content

The developers describe the content like this:

This game may contain content that is not suitable for all ages or may not be ideal for viewing at work: Frequent or bloody violence, General adult content.

Gears 5 v1.1.15.0 (7233072) + Ultra-HD Texture Pack

Technical specifications of this version.

Game version:

Interface language: English

Audio language: English

Upload / Re packer group:

Game file name: Gears_5_v1.1.15.0_CODEX.iso

Game download size: 63 GB

Gears 5 v1.1.15.0 CODEX System Requirements



Before starting Gears 5 v1.1.15.0 Free Download CODEX, make sure your PC meets the minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

Requires 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7 SP1 64 bit, Windows 10 64 bit

Processor: AMD FX-6000 series | Intel i3 Skylake

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon R9 280 | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 (Windows 10) | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 (Windows 7)

DirectX: version 12

Network: broadband Internet connection

Storage: 80 GB of available space

Sound card: DirectX compatible

Recommended:

Requires 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64 bit

Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 | Intel i5 Skylake

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 570 | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 (Windows 10) | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660ti (Windows 7)

DirectX: version 12

Network: broadband Internet connection

Storage: 80 GB of available space

Sound card: DirectX compatible

