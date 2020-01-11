Loading...

When it comes to mobile games, there is a lot of competition, and generally MSI is resisting. However, this year may be different. Recently, MSI has made efforts to strengthen its product range by offering us two new laptops at CES this year.

MSI GE66 Raider

At the very top, the MSI GE66 Raider boasts an impressive 300 Hz display. The device also has three-fan cooling housed in an elegant chassis. Speaking of chassis, this year, MSI opted for a more elegant design. The company says the device’s appearance is aimed at professionals who also like to play at the same time. Despite the large RGB strip at the front which can be disabled. MSI’s new device will include 10th generation Intel Comet Lake H-series processors and NVIDIA GeForce GPUs.

Light them up with the advanced Raider # GE66.

First World’s First Mystic Light Panoramic Panoramic Aurora

IPS IPS screen 300 Hz. Smoother than ever

💪 Improved Cooler Boost 5 with higher air flow

Click on the link below to find out more! Https: //t.co/4mxpcpuXDn#MSI #Laptop #Inspire # CES2020 pic.twitter.com/d8Y9zxV17W

– MSI Gaming USA (@msiUSA) January 9, 2020

MSI GS66 Stealth

The GS66 Stealth, as the name suggests, is a much more elegant and cleaner look, eliminating the large RGB band in the front. Similarly, the GS66 Stealth has the same 300 Hz screen and the same 99.9 W battery. To spice things up, MSI has teamed up with digital artist Collie Werts for additional skins for the laptop. It is clear that this year, MSI wants to have a bit of an elegant and traditional RGB game design instead of pushing the MSI-Red on our faces.

Discover the darkest power of # GS66 Stealth.

◼️ Core Black in each inch design

◼️ Extremely smooth 300Hz IPS screen

World’s highest capacity battery with 99.9 Wh

Press the button to enter the dark👇https: //t.co/4mxpcpuXDn#MSI #Laptop #GSseries #Inspire # CES2020 pic.twitter.com/ZZfaU4dHKb

– MSI Gaming USA (@msiUSA) January 8, 2020