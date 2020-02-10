GE2020: What about fewer than ten vacancies?

Fewer than ten seats are still to be filled, as counting continues this evening.

There were some significant developments today as the thought of forming the government of the 33rd Dáil turned.

The count was completed in 36 of 39 constituencies, with Sinn Féin receiving 24.5% of the first preference votes.

The final results in Wicklow, Cavan-Monaghan and Sligo-Leitrim have not yet been finalized.

The party is likely to increase their number of TDs by 14, but Fianna Fáil is still on track to secure most seats.

It is now likely that no party will have more than 40 seats in the Dáil, which means that negotiations are likely to be many weeks away as the parties attempt to form a government.

Both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael suffered a number of important losses.

Independent candidate and minister for children, Katherine Zappone, has lost her seat in southwest Dublin this evening.

A well-known victim in Clare was Fianna Fáil’s Timmy Dooley, who lost his seat, while his party colleague Lisa Chambers, who was also involved in the confrontation with the electorate, also lost her seat in Mayo.

Among the victims were some Fine Gael TDs today, including Junior Minister Michael D’Arcy, who lost his Wexford headquarters and Kate O’Connell in Dublin Bay South.

SELECTED: @ chrisandrews64, @sinnfeinireland, @ MurphyEoghan @ FineGael and @OCallaghanJim @ fiannafailparty # DublinBaySouth # GE2020 pic.twitter.com/pjaz3gPJBl

– Newstalk (@NewstalkFM) February 10, 2020

Elsewhere, outgoing Treasury Secretary Paschal Donohoe was elected after the ninth Earl in Dublin Central.

He has assisted Leo Varadkar to lead Fine Gael on the aftermath of the election.

It comes after Senator Paudie Coffey said it was time for the Taoiseach to step aside.

The top-class independent candidates Verona Murphy and Danny Healy Rae were elected in Wexford and Kerry, respectively.

Ms. Murphy told The Hard Shoulder that regardless of which parties make up the government, she would be interested in speaking to them.

In the meantime, Mr. Healy Rae apologized for comments he made yesterday that included “To Hell With The Planet”.

“I haven’t slept in three weeks,” Danny Healy-Rae apologizes for saying “to hell with the planet.” # GE2020 #Kerry pic.twitter.com/7W1y5mXDOk

– Newstalk (@NewstalkFM) February 10, 2020

Several new faces have been elected in the past two days, including Christopher O’Sullivan, who was elected for Fianna Fáil in southwestern Cork, and friend Holly Cairns, who was also elected for the Social Democrats in the same constituency.

Main picture: Ballot papers are counted at the RDS in Dublin during the general election count. Photo: Niall Carson / PA Wire / PA Images