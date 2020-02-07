GE2020: Still undecided? Here’s what the parties promise

After three weeks of intense campaigning between parties and independents, the elections will open on Saturday morning at 7 a.m.

With the broadcast moratorium that comes into force today at 2 p.m., the candidates no longer have the opportunity to express themselves in the air wave.

The major parties have published their policies and manifestos in recent weeks.

However, a poll earlier this week Almost every third voter had not yet decided how to vote.

Do you need help with the decision? You can find out what the seven major parties promise by following the links below:

Fianna Fáil is involved in the GE2020 manifesto for housing and childcare

Fianna Fáil’s manifesto provides for a four to one ratio of spending increases to tax cuts.

Promises to live include an SSIA savings plan, a large, affordable rental housing system, and retention of the purchase assistance plan.

The party also promises childcare grants and a new rural crime office.

Sinn Féin promises tax cuts and committee to investigate the United Ireland in the GE2020 manifesto

Sinn Féin has promised billions in tax cuts and a committee to review the United Ireland in its election manifesto.

The party wants the USC to get over the first $ 30,000 anyone earns to get rid of property tax and the final fees for building the third tier.

It is said that it will raise the necessary money through additional taxes for banks, multinational companies and those who earn more than 100,000 euros per year.

Fine Gael promises fairer taxes and health care reforms as part of the GE2020 manifesto

Fine Gael has promised to raise the point at which people pay the higher tax rate to 50,000 euros.

Free general practitioner care for under-18s, a transition payment for older people until retirement and 700 people per year over the next five years are also planned.

In terms of health, the party will increase to the current health funding of € 5 billion and hire 5,000 nurses over the next five years.

The Greens commit to retrofit houses and public transportation in the GE2020 manifesto

The Greens have committed to spending EUR 50 billion on home retrofitting over the next 20 years.

The party says it would also try to replace the welfare system with a non-income universal basic income if it does so in the government.

It will also combine the contributory and the non-contributory state pension and create a tax credit for part-time workers.

Labor promises rent freeze and more homes in GE2020 manifesto

In its manifesto, the Labor Party promises a rental freeze and 80,000 social and affordable apartments by 2025.

In the health sector, Labor has pledged to end the “de facto HSE recruitment embargo” and the excessive dependence on agency staff.

It would also extend free GP care for everyone under the age of 18 and for anyone with long-term illness or disability.

Socialists outline plans for Irish healthcare

The Social Democrats have separated from the major political parties – by proposing to maintain the general social security contribution.

The party says the levy would bring in about 4 billion euros a year, which would be used for valuable public services.

Instead, while the major parties hope to cut the charges against all or most workers, the Socialists want to continue funding services such as an Irish national health service.

Solidarity-PBP is committed to free public transport for everyone in the climate manifesto

Solidarity – People Before Profit says they would introduce free public transportation for everyone if they joined the government.

The party launched its environmental policy and promised to spend 7.1 billion euros a year on environmental policy.

They say they will add 500 electric buses to the public transport fleet each year by 2030 to make them “frequent and free”.