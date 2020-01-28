GE2020 leadership debate: how the executives acted

Housing, crime and taxes were among the issues raised in a government TV debate on Monday night in Galway.

Seven party leaders attended NUI Galway, with the formation of a coalition government being discussed at the beginning.

Both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil affirmed that they would not form a coalition with Sinn Féin after next month’s vote.

This led to Sinn Féin boss Mary Lou McDonald meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fáil boss Micheál Martin.

“There is something incredibly arrogant, even if the leaders of other parties tell us in Sinn Fein that they believe that we can be ignored.

Fine Gael leader Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald during a seven-way debate at the National University of Ireland in Galway (NUIG) | Picture: Niall Carson / PA Wire / PA Images

“That we, and above all the people we represent, have no right to expect their representatives to sit at the decision table”.

But Mr. Martin struck back and said that the country’s two largest parties don’t owe Sinn Féin.

“I would flip the coin over and say Sinn Féin is extremely arrogant when he says we – or Fine Gael – owe them a place in power.

“We are not … we are under no obligation to say that we have to allow Sinn Féin in the government.”

Newstalk’s political correspondent Seán Defoe looks at the performance of the party leaders.

“Not really a clear head and shoulders winner of the debate.

Mary Lou McDonald had some strong moments and applauded when she criticized both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil for dealing with the economy.

People Before Profit Richard Boyd Barrett and Brendan Howlin from Labor performed well and applauded when it came to a rental freeze and other housing policies.

This is an area that Leo Varadkar has actually held up well and has well explained its tax reduction promises.

Fianna Fáils Micheál Martin will be relatively satisfied without shining and was the strongest in exchanges with Mr. Varadkar and Ms. McDonald.

A seven-way debate is always a difficult forum, and Eamon Ryan and Roisin Shortall struggled to make an impression.

Not a real knockout blow from one of the candidates – but there are two more television debates before voters go to the poll on February 8th. “