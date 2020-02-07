GE2020: Encourage more than 600,000 young people to get out and vote

The National Youth Council of Ireland (NYCI) is asking more than 600,000 young people to get out and vote on Saturday.

Around 603,987 Irish and British citizens aged 18 to 29 are eligible to vote in these general elections.

Up to 226,000 people between the ages of 18 and 21 also have the opportunity to vote in their first election in Dáil.

The NYCI, which represents organizations that work with over 380,000 young people across the country, encourages them to vote.

The polling stations are open on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Any Irish or British citizen aged 18 and over who is ordinarily resident in Ireland and registered on the electoral roll is eligible to vote.

Voting cards are issued to voters in the days leading up to election day to tell people where to vote.

A voting card is not required to vote. However, it can happen that people in the polling station are asked for proof of identity.

An example of a ballot for a general election Image: Ministry of Housing, Planning and Local Government

Documents acceptable for identification purposes include a passport, a driver’s license, an employee ID card with a photo, a student ID card with a photo and an identity card.

James Doorley is the deputy director of NYCI.

“The election of the 33rd Dáil is important because the successful TDs and the new government elected on February 8 will have a significant impact on the life and future of young people and citizens for up to five years ,

“Because of our work and all available evidence, young people are motivated and concerned about many issues such as housing, homelessness, education, climate change, psychosocial services and car insurance, to name a few.

“We believe there will be strong youth participation on Saturday that will send a strong message to the next Oireachtas and the government that they will have to make positive decisions and take action on all of these issues in the coming months and years.”

“It is vital that young people’s views are heard … and that is why we strongly encourage all young voters to vote.”

The youth council also does Instructions available First-time voters inform them about what they need and what to expect at the polling station.