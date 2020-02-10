GE2020 day two: Katherine Zappone loses her seat under familiar faces

There were several major constituency losses across the country during the general election.

Well-known candidates were not elected TD after more than three quarters of the seats.

Independent candidate and minister for children, Katherine Zappone, has lost her seat in southwest Dublin this evening.

Places in the five-part constituency went to Seán Crowe (Sinn Féin), Colm Brophy (Fine Gael), Paul Murphy (Solidarity-PBP), John Lahart (Fianna Fáil) and Francis Noel Duffy (Green Party).

Ms. Zappone was disappointed with the result and is now planning to withdraw from Irish politics.

Junior Minister Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran also lost his seat after being banned in Longford-Westmeath.

Robert Troy and Joe Flaherty from Fianna Fáil are considered elected alongside Peter Burke from Fine Gael.

Fianna Fáils Timmy Dooley, who lost his place, used to be a known victim in Clare.

Independent candidate Michael McNamara, Sinn Féins Violet-Anne Wynne, Fianna Fáils Cathal Crowe and Joe Carey from Fine Gael were all elected.

All four were elected together after the final vote.

Last October it was announced that Mr Dooley had participated in six votes in the Dáil, although he was not in the plenary hall at the time.

His party colleague Lisa Chambers, who was also involved in the ‘Votegate’ controversy, lost her seat in Mayo.

Pat ‘the Cope’ Gallagher, who was first elected TD in 1981, lost his seat in Donegal.

Bottom Line Donegal –

Joe McHugh – 12,104 CHOSEN

Thomas Pringle – 12,245 SELECTED

Charlie McConalogue – 11,432 CHOSEN

Pat the Cope Gallagher – 11,074 # GE2020 #Donegal @NewstalkFM pic.twitter.com/4qRgr6HXPQ

– Barry Whyte (@ BarryWhyte85), February 10, 2020

Among the victims were some Fine Gael TDs today, including Junior Minister Michael D’Arcy, who lost his seat in Wexford.

Johnny Mythen from Sinn Féin was the front runner, and Labor leader Brendan Howlin, James Browne from Fianna Fáil, Paul Kehoe from Fine Gael and independent candidate Verona Murphy were elected.

In Dublin Bay-South, Kate O’Connell was not re-elected while outgoing Secretary of Housing Eoghan Murphy remained.

Catherine Byrne, also a Fine Gael junior minister, lost South Central in Dublin.

Sinn Féins Aengus Ó Snodaigh led the poll, with Joan Collins from Independents 4 Change, Patrick Costello from the Green Party and Bríd Smith from Solidarity-PBP being successfully elected.

Noel Rock, Fine Gael TD for Dublin North West, lost his seat, as did Catherine Noone, who had left Dublin Bay North.

She made the headlines during the campaign for comments on Leo Varadkar.

Yesterday’s census follows, in which some prominent features of Ireland’s political life have lost their seats in recent years.

Outgoing Gael Minister Regina Doherty lost her seat in Meath East, while former Tánaiste and party leader Joan Burton lost in Dublin West.

In the same constituency, Solidarity – People Before Profit excluded Ruth Coppinger after the sixth count, while outgoing Secretary of Transport, Tourism and Sports Shane Ross lost his seat in Dublin Rathdown.

Main picture: Katherine Zappone. Photo: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie