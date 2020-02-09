GE2020: counting of votes cast

A number of government ministers are expected to lose their seats as Sinn Féin candidates are on the rise across the country.

Mary Lou McDonald’s party will make serious profits with almost full numbers.

There will be a number of ministerial losses in this election if the results in the vote count are confirmed.

Independent Shane Ross and Katherine Zappone are expected to lose their places in Dublin Rathdown and Dublin South-West.

Regina Doherty should also be cut off in Meath East.

While junior ministers are likely to lose too: Andrew Doyle in Wicklow, one of Paul Kehoe or Michael D’Arcy in Wexford and Damien English also in Meath West.

Highlights:

It looks like Sinn Féin will get 15 seats in this election

Shane Ross is in trouble in Dublin Rathdown, as is independent Katherine Zappone in Dublin South-West

Fine Gael’s Regina Doherty will likely be absent from Meath East

Sinn Féin boss Mary Lou McDonald with 36% in central Dublin – almost three-fold vote by Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe with 13%

Socialist Catherine Murphy leads 20.7% in Kildare North

Cavan Monaghan: Matt Carthy from Sinn Féin is well on the way to winning the poll with a party for two out of five seats

Dublin North West: Sinn Féins Dessie Ellis has almost half the vote on 44%

Socialist Roisin Shortall looks like she is in second place with 19%.

Dublin Bay-North: (99% of the boxes rated) Sinn Fein’s Denise Mitchell leads with 33%

Richard Bruton of Fine Gael second with 16% – Aodhán Ó Ríordáin of Labor with 11%

Ballot at the Phibblestown Community Center in Dublin West with Paul Donnelly from Sinn Féin and Leo Varadkar from Fine Gael | Image: Eamonn Farrell / RollingNews.ie

Ciaran Cannon in is also vulnerable to Galway East.

Sinn Féin will lead the poll in a number of constituencies – and a number of candidates who lost their council mandates just seven months ago will join the Dáil.

Mairead Farrell in Galway West, Johnny Mythen in Wexford and Sorca Clarke in Longford-Westmeath.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil look like they are fighting for last place in many areas as the Sinn Féin wave takes over.

Count of votes cast in Dublin ‘s RDS | Picture: Joshua Teoh

In a poll on Friday, a three-way battle between Fine Gael, Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil was forecast.

The Ipsos MRBI survey for RTÉ, TG4, The Irish Times and UCD showed the most fragmented political landscape in recent times.

With the three largest parties in the country, the total is 22%.

The initial survey of more than 5,300 people shows that Fine Gael, Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil are all supported by 22%.

The survey The Greens received 7.9%, the workers 4.6%, the Social Democrats 3.4%, the solidarity before profit 2.8% and the independents and others 14.5% of the vote.

It could lead to the most broken Dáil in recent memory.

Picture: Ipsos-MRBI

Basically, this survey paints a picture of Irish policy reorientation.

Politics here were dominated by the big two as Fianna Fail and Fine Gael took turns leading each Irish government.

Now their mutual support has dropped to just over 40% of voters – and for the first time Sinn Féin can claim to be a big batsman south of the border.

Sinn Féin supporters celebrate at the Count Center in Dublin’s RDS | Picture: Joshua Teoh

The party will regret not having selected more candidates, and there will be 30 seats on these numbers.

No party is expected to reach the 80-seat threshold to govern independently, and coalition administration with a certain complexion is almost inevitable.

It was the first time in more than a century that elections were held on Saturday that made voter turnout difficult because the pattern of voting differed from a weekday.

With reports from Sean Defoe and IRN