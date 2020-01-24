GE2020 acquisition: The 10-year-old boy shares his concerns about the trolley crisis

It was a long week of campaigning ahead of the February 8 general election, with political innovations, TV debates and a lot of advertising.

While today’s day was marked by the manifesto launches of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, politicians across the country were still there – knocking on doors and trying to get votes.

Fianna Fáil’s Stephen Donnelly contested a party banner election for the first time in Wicklow – he was elected in 2011 as an independent and in 2016 as a Social Democrat.

That evening Mr. Donnelly spoke to the 10 year old Conor from Greystones. The student expressed concern that people in Irish hospitals only “sit on trolleys”.

“It’s not good enough” – Greystones’ 10-year-old Conor shares his concern about the trolley crisis with FF Health spokesman @DonnellyStephen # GE2020 pic.twitter.com/t2c4D9MfOR

– Niall Colbert (@ NiallColbert1) January 24, 2020

Fianna Fáil’s politician promised to work “day and night” to address such issues if he was re-elected.

‘General strike’

In Dublin, People Before Profit’s Richard Boyd Barrett proposed a general strike to tackle the “shameful decision” to raise retirement age.

He argued: “We should take a leaf from the book of workers in France who have managed to protect their retirement ages by taking to the streets in massive demonstrations and a general strike.”

People Before Profit calls @RBoydBarrett to send workers on the streets in a general strike to ensure that “no pension entitlements and entitlements are stolen”. # GE2020 pic.twitter.com/h1PQwOnixo

– Niall Colbert (@ NiallColbert1) January 24, 2020

“The focus is only in Dublin”

Before the start of the election in Fine Gael, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar reported on Grafton Street in Dublin – where he was confronted with the real estate and homeless crisis.

One man said he wanted to return to his hometown of Cork, but said the political and economic focus was currently “only in Dublin”.

He argued, “I actually worked in the Oireachtas, so I saw it firsthand … there is only a massive split.”

He also highlighted the leading role of technology giant Apple in Cork, adding: “There is massive dependency on Apple – if Apple disappeared tomorrow … you would have a bigger problem in your hands.”

New: Taoiseach is still confronted with the homeless question. Also asked to focus on regional areas. # GE2020 pic.twitter.com/0Vcl4IFQK0

– Andrew Lowth (@ AndrewLowth1) January 24, 2020

