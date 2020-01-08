Loading...

If you own a microwave and use WiFi, you probably know that these two things do not fit together properly (pun intended). The effect of using a microwave while using Wi-Fi usually varies depending on how much EM your microwave leaks and what frequencies your Wi-Fi network uses. If you are on a 5 GHz network, you may not see much interference, but a 2.4 GHz system can choke and die when you cook a burrito, depending on the position of your hardware and the layout of your home. Microwaves and WiFi are in other words not two things that you would normally combine.

Device manufacturers have been trying for years to find use cases for IoT-compatible refrigerators, toasters and washing machines, which led to an endless series of jokes about trying to surf the internet on a refrigerator. After years of trying to sell consumers on the idea of ​​an automatic refrigerator that can monitor individual temperature zones and re-order frozen yams after hating the last bag to prevent food waste, GE has opted for a simpler approach: Stick Netflix on it. Seriously: the new Kitchen Hub is a 27-inch, WiFi-compatible microwave with Netflix.

Before we go into this, I must be clear about which GE product we are discussing. GE has announced an new version of the Kitchen Hub. This version integrates a microwave and offers functions such as AI-assisted computer vision to check when a dish has finished cooking. This product will only be available at the end of 2020. It can also function as a hub for Z-Wave compatible devices and for GE’s smart device products.

Currently, when you visit the GE website, the product you see is an earlier version of the Kitchen Hub that is actually a hood, not a microwave. The internal camera and AI computer vision lack the obvious reasons and are not compatible with Z-Wave. Apart from that, it seems to have the same set of functions. The Hood Vent Kitchen Hub runs on Android 8.0, but I have not found anything about what the Kitchen Hub will use for microwave. The hood opening is $ 1,200, so it’s safe to assume that the new microwave will sell for or above that price.

The new kitchen hub contains the Flavorly recipe app powered by SideChef. This should not be confused with Flavourly, the artisan beer delivery service cum curation app. Nor should it be confused with Flavory.com, which bills itself as “an online food magazine describing culinary stories that are of interest to gourmets in the Central New York region”, and has not been updated since 2011, but rather as a New York resident, I am not surprised that a blog dedicated to the culinary delights of Syracuse has been dead for nine years. No offense to the founder, who identified himself as a journal journalist student. That specific career path is nowadays his own punishment.

Let’s go back to the 27-inch wide-screen microwave. The aspect ratio of the hood opening is technically 1.80, not the 1.77 of 16: 9. We have no details about the microwave. Imagine the exciting discussions that we can all have in the future about new possibilities in the aspect ratio of microwaves that relate to film content! Here is GE:

The next-gen kitchen hub from GE Appliances is a 27-inch smart touchscreen, 1.9 cubic-foot microwave and ventilation combination designed to easily fit into the space above the range. Consumers can use cameras to communicate with friends and family, create and share their culinary masterpieces, and even determine when their meals are ready while viewing the inside of the oven from their couch. And if cooking isn’t fun enough, the Kitchen Hub Micro provides access to popular apps such as Netflix and Spotify. The addition of the microwave to the next-generation Kitchen Hub gives the user a full-service kitchen experience.

This quote is the only time in the entire document in which GE refers to the “Kitchen Hub Micro”. It is called the “next gen Kitchen Hub” 12x in the same press release, including in a quote from GE’s director of the SmartHome Appliance Division. The name of the product can be ‘Kitchen Hub Micro’, unless this is not the case. Also, the PR department of GE could not take the trouble to upload a photo of what the new device looks like. Instead, they have used the photo of the 2018 launch again. The photo below is from Cnet:

This is also the first time I have heard the term “full-service kitchen experience” that is used to describe a device with Netflix, Spotify, integrated cameras, and photo sharing. I have clearly missed a number of earlier Panopticon Quarterly songs, not to mention Bon Appétit.

There seems to be virtually no technical information available about the current or next generation Kitchen Hub regarding their technical specifications or Android capabilities. In one of the product reviews on the GE website for the original Kitchen Hub, it is noted that the appliance does not come with a user manual that covers these functions. Both kitchen hubs are touchscreen compatible and have an integrated speaker, but no mention is made of Bluetooth support. That is a meaningful omission of functions in a situation like this. If you have spent time in a kitchen, especially a kitchen with a “full-service kitchen experience”, you know that kitchens can be quite loud. Dishwashers, microwaves, certain types of food preparation and running water all make their own contribution to ambient noise. Bluetooth integration is not a ridiculous feature in a device that is meant to work in what is probably the loudest room in the house when it is fully used.

I actually see a use for such a device; it’s just not happy. If your life in the kitchen holds you to the point that you can never have a moment to watch a movie or TV show, a kitchen TV might be fun. This hardware seems to be specially built for stressed-out housewives with considerable resources who should never leave the kitchen and people who are looking for cooking validation through social media. I don’t even know if those are overlapping niches or not.

We have no information about what Wi-Fi solution the new Kitchen Hub will use. There seem to be three options here: it is a dual-band solution that switches to 5 GHz mode to use Wi-Fi while the microwave is on, the device is sufficiently well protected internally to prevent interference with a Wi-Fi chip that the casing is installed in the same way, or the microwave cannot flow while it is also cooking food. GE has not yet announced anything about WiFi.

Finally, the “next-generation Kitchen Hub Micro” is a microwave of 1.9 cubic feet. The cheapest 1.9-cubic-foot microwave available on Bestbuy.com is a $ 250 Samsung model. I don’t claim this is the cheapest 1.9-cubic-foot microwave, but it gives you a frame of reference for what a microwave of that size cost if you take it out of the closet. Is Netflix and camera integration worth $ 950? Certainly not for me. But the fact that the hardware gets a second generation implies that at least someone has bought the first one.

The main image for this story is the older Kitchen Hub, not the new “next gen Kitchen Hub”. ET regrets that GE PR has deliberately provided an inaccurate picture of their own product without revealing this fact.

