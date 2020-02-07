GBTN could soon pay players for beta test games on Stadia

There are currently only two ways to play a game at Stadia: you either have to pay Google for Stadia Pro and its monthly free spins, or just buy a game directly. The Global Beta Testing Network wants to flip this model and pay you for beta testing and playing games on Google Stadia.

The Global Beta Testing Network (or GBTN) is a way for gamers to access upcoming titles early on, provide developers with their honest feedback, and get paid for it. From time to time, members of the network are paid to play games on the consoles they already own, such as PC and PS4, from the comfort of their own home.

As Android Headlines reports, members have received an email informing them that new testing opportunities may be available in the near future that Google Stadia may require. No such beta tests have yet been announced for Stadia. This is no doubt due to the fact that Stadia is currently limited to buyers of the Premiere and Founder’s Edition as well as those who have received a Buddy Pass.

The launch of Stadia Base will undoubtedly open the door to more beta testing opportunities, but even then the GBTN is asking members to sign nondisclosure agreements to keep the games secret.

If you’d like to try playing a beta version of a game on Google Stadia before launching, you can first register for a GBTN account. Once you’re done, you’ll need to add your Stadia name to your profile and add “Stadia Controller” as one of your “platforms”.

Image: Android headlines

Image: Android headlines

However, keep in mind that signing up for a GBTN account is by no means a guarantee that you will be selected for the beta test of the next major Stadia game. If this is the case, you will be notified by email. Therefore, check your inbox regularly.

More about Google Stadia:

FTC: We use income-generating auto affiliate links. More.

You can find more news in 9to5Google on YouTube:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AjdCTTv3YjM (/ embed)