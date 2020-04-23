Gboard clipboard suggestions now testing on Android

Pursuing a greatly hated A/B test that slapped Google’s emblem on the spacebar of Gboard for Android, Google is transferring on to a thing I’m absolutely sure anyone will love. For some buyers, Gboard is testing handy one particular-faucet clipboard tips.

On one particular of our products overnight, a new feature popped up in Gboard. Earlier mentioned the keyboard by itself, a new clipboard suggestions row appears when you copy one thing to the clipboard.

As witnessed in the GIF beneath, this new clipboard suggestion can take the spot of the shortcut buttons for capabilities these as stickers, GIF lookup, settings, and the full clipboard manager. On the other hand, the suggestion only can take the position of these buttons when something has been copied to the clipboard.

Tapping the suggestion by itself pastes regardless of what is on the clipboard in the application you are at present making use of. The default keyboard on iOS has supplied this useful shortcut for quite some time and whilst Gboard’s implementation is not static, it however will work seriously perfectly.

Yet another fascinating tidbit listed here is how this tool treats passwords. We’re joyful to report that Gboard clipboard suggestions do operate correctly with password fields, but they conceal the text in the suggestion and rather exhibit dots.

We’re not certain how extensively this is rolling out — we have only noticed it on just one system but it was not manually enabled — but it is a characteristic we simply cannot hold out to see obtainable for absolutely everyone. Android’s extensive-press menu is not too difficult to use, but a 1-tap selection from the keyboard alone is something that, at least individually, I have required on Android for a very long time.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this posting. Thanks RKBD, Saadh!

