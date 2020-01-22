Gboard clipboard management adds support for images

Earlier this week, Chromium Gerrit revealed that Chrome will soon let you copy images directly to the Android clipboard. We succeeded in enabling that possibility today, together with an image clipboard manager in the latest beta version of Gboard.

Gboard 9.0, which was released early this morning, reveals image support for the “Gboard Clipboard”. Introduced last year, the built-in functionality stores copied text and presents it in a card-based interface. Users can organize and lock while a simple tap pastes saves in the current field.

Image of Gboard Clipboard

Strings today identify which apps support image pasting, including Twitter, Snapchat, Facebook, Messages, and other OEM SMS / MMS clients. If no support is available, Gboard displays an appropriate warning above.

com.android.mms, com.whatsapp, com.facebook.orca, com.viber.voip, jp.naver.line.android, com.android.messaging, ru.ok.android, com.tencent.mm, com. facebook.mlite, com.snapchat.android, com.motorola.messaging, com.google.android.apps.messaging, com.vkontakte.android, com.skype.raider, com.imo.android.imoim, com.samsung. android.messaging, com.zing.zalo, com.google.android.apps.docs, com.twitter.android, com.badoo.mobile, com.google.android.talk, app.buzz.share, com.random. chat.app

We have fully enabled the functionality today. The latest version of Chromium and the beta version of Gboard 9.0 are required. It starts in the browser with a new button “Copy image” in the menu long press.

Then images appear in the Gboard clipboard alongside other saved text. The Google keyboard indicates when an app “does not support image pasting”, but supported clients let you past by tapping the sample photo below.

There is probably another way to go before this feature is launched, but the Gboard image clipboard manager is remarkably useful. The Chrome copy function alone is useful, but Google Keyboard offers a convenient way to organize everything.

