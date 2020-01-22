Gboard 9.0 prepares the image clipboard, tweaked speech-driven typing

A few weeks after the last beta, Gboard 9.0 rolls out with developments on a number of fronts. In addition to clipboard management for images, we have made some adjustments to that user interface and others to the experience with speech types.

Precise removal

We saw an interesting user interface for fine deletion. If you hold down the backspace key, a slider appears on the keyboard. This determines how quickly text is deleted, with the right side slower and the opposite much faster. As soon as you stop holding, the process stops immediately. It is somewhat hidden and an alternative to first select what you want to delete.

Clipboard manager image

As we noted in an earlier post, Gboard Clipboard Manager adds support for images. In connection with this, we have made some visual adjustments. Instead of a long press of a full-width preview with buttons underneath, there is now a floating side window with shortcuts for pasting, fixing and deleting.

Tweaks vote

Elsewhere in Gboard 9.0 we have made a new speech typing experience possible. It is on the left a ‘Clear’ button that easily removes typed transcripts. In addition, if the Google keyboard does not understand you correctly, there is a new ellipse animation that indicates that the processing is still taking place.

Google space bar

The last minor change we’ve discovered is Gboard’s space that may have been given “Google” branding to emphasize who is responsible for the keyboard.

How to update?

You can sign up for the Gboard beta program here or by going to the Play Store listing on Android and scrolling down. The latest beta version of Gboard is immediately rolled out by Google when it is available.

