The Guardian, the BBC, and Reuters, and others in the press, did an in-depth investigation that reveals the level of harm caused in Gaza as an outcome of the conflict between Israel and Hamas. An awful picture of the devastation, affecting Gaza’s economy, crops, and civilian infrastructure, is created by a combined analysis of satellite the use of photography, data that is accessible to everyone, and personal reports from the area.

Scope of Destruction in Gaza

More than 250 residential buildings, 17 universities and schools, 16 mosques, Three hospitals, and Three cemeteries have been damaged or totally destroyed, based on the investigation. The region’s economy and food production was seriously damaged by the attacks, and also ended in the loss of 150 agricultural greenhouses.

Key Findings:

Beit Hanoun Devastation: The city of Beit Hanoun, home to about 50,000 people before the conflict, has seen entire neighborhoods reduced to rubble. Notable destruction includes the Beit Hanoun hospital, Balsam hospital, and schools, including a UN-run school.

Domicide: The Deliberate Destruction of Homes

The situation in Gaza has been contrasted to “domicide,” as is defined as the widespread, deliberate destruction of homes to make them uninhabitable. Many of the 1.9 million people who were displaced by the destruction can’t afford to return to their homes. The Israeli military maintains that its attacks target on Hamas instead of Gaza’s civilian population.

Gaza’s Economy and Reconstruction Challenges

The conflict’s negative economic impacts are noted in the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) report.. It estimates that it could take until 2092 for Gaza’s economy to return to its pre-conflict size, assuming an immediate end to hostilities and a continuation of the growth trend seen from 2007 to 2022. The current conflict has precipitated a 24% contraction in Gaza’s GDP and a 26.1% drop in GDP per capita for 2023.

Concerns for the Future

Damage to Agriculture: As Gaza’s main source of income, the major damage made to the region’s farmlands provides an imminent threat to Gaza’s capacity to buy food.

Israeli Controlled Demolitions and International Response

Controlled demolitions by Israeli ground forces have drastically changed the landscape in Gaza. At least 33 demolitions have destroyed hundreds of buildings since November. In accordance with the Israeli military, the strikes are aimed on Hamas infrastructures located inside neighborhoods. Concerns were raised by the UN and other international organizations about the scope of the harm and how it can impact the Palestinians’ right to human rights in Gaza.

Conclusion: A Call for International Attention and Aid

The devastation in Gaza calls for urgent international attention and aid. The need for recognition of domicide as a crime under international law and substantial efforts for rebuilding and recovery are critical. The situation in Gaza transcends a mere conflict zone and represents a humanitarian crisis requiring immediate and sustained international intervention to prevent further deterioration of living conditions for its inhabitants.