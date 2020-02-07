Gayle King, Kobe Bryant scandal: Oprah Winfrey tears up “today”

Oprah Winfrey tore when she spoke about the condition of her good friend, Gayle King, during a recent appearance on “Today,” after the CBS anchor king got embroiled in a controversy about Kobe Bryant.

What is going on?

Winfrey tore up Friday morning during a conversation with hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager about the response to King about a recent interview, according to CNN.

King fell under fire after asking former WNBA star Lisa Leslie about the rape charges against Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash at the end of January.

Winfrey: “She’s not doing well. She is not doing well because she now has death threats and now has to travel with safety. She feels very attacked. “

"She is not doing well and feels that she has really been put in a terrible position. Because that interview had already ended and in the context of the interview everyone seemed fine, including Lisa Leslie."

. @ Oprah reacts emotionally to her friend Gayle King’s recoil over King’s recent interview about Kobe Bryant with WNBA legend Lisa Leslie: “She’s not doing well because she now has death threats.” Pic.twitter.com/M8HrCp8vTr

What is the controversy with Gayle King and Lisa Leslie?

King is said to have asked Leslie about the allegations, wondering if Leslie thinks differently about Bryant because of those allegations, according to the Deseret News.

King: “Is it complicated for you as a woman as a WNBA player?”

“Is it complicated for you as a woman as a WNBA player?” Leslie: “It’s not complicated at all for me.”

“It’s not complicated at all for me.” Leslie said that Bryant was not the kind of person who would do something to violate a woman or be aggressive that way. That’s just not the person I know. “

Leslie: “I think the media should be more respectful right now. If you had questions about it, you had him many years to ask. I don’t think it’s something that we should stick to about his legacy. “

What was Gayle King’s answer?