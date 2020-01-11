Gavin Crawford has no doubts about his 40-character turn at the Grand Theater in London

Loading...

Gavin Crawford will probably know by the time the curtain goes up, although I would suggest that not many other people could.

“I don’t know yet,” Crawford said when asked how he will survive a one-man show, Fully Committed, playing 40 different characters at the Spriet Stage at the Grand Theater. The show opens Tuesday in preview and runs until January 26.

“We’ll find out, but I’m collecting people right now. They’re a lot of characters. Can I actually do it?” He said. “It’s a nice script and I like how fast the character changes are. . . I have prepared for this role almost all my life. “

Fully dedicated, by Becky Mode and Mark Setlock and directed by Steven Gallagher, tells the story of the reservist, Sam, who works in a basement office of a trendy, award-winning restaurant in New York that is “fully committed” to reservations and whose challenge is to handle phone calls from socialites and international A-listers who expect to dine on the day they want to dine. It is Sam’s job to keep those 40 people happy and keep his job.

Crawford, 48, was born and raised in Taber, Alta, just east of Lethbridge, with three sisters and a brother, his father’s dentist and mother’s mother.

Crawford’s way to show business started after his family moved to Lethbridge at the age of 10 and joined a production of The Music Man, followed by other local shows, including On Golden Pond, “which was very nice for me because my family is Mormon and I must swear by it. “

Crawford mentions his comic instinct and his ability to make others laugh for his gay character in a region where sport – hockey, basketball, and football – dominated.

“You grow up like a gay man in southern Alberta, you learn to run fast or make them laugh,” Crawford said.

He studied classical theater at the University of British Columbia.

Crawford said he is attracted to comedy, especially improvisation, because it “gives me the opportunity to express myself to people who are not really available in a role such as when you write or do your own things.”

His best training as an actor, Crawford said, worked for the Toronto company in Second City, where improvisation prevails.

“It trains you to actually listen and that’s what you do,” Crawford said.

From 2000-03, Crawford was the maker, co-writer and co-star of the untitled series, which ran for three seasons on The Comedy Network.

He started working with CBC’s This Hour Has 22 Minutes in 2003, replaced Mary Walsh, then joined the cast in 2004 and stayed for eight seasons, until “it started to feel repetitive and the disappearance of character sketches.”

Leaving the popular show at the time was “a leap into the deep, because this is Canada and there aren’t many opportunities,” Crawford said.

He found work as an actor, with guest appearances on TVs Murdoch Mysteries, Made in Canada, Heartland, The Red Green Show and Corner Gas, and in the film, French Immersion.

Crawford has also often performed on stage, including three shows – Rope Enough (2005), Bad Acting Teachers (2006) and A Few Brittle Leaves (2013) – written by Sky Gilbert, co-founder and artistic director of Toronto’s Buddies in Bad Times theater company. Last summer, Crawford toured the audience’s interactive show, Every Brilliant Thing, in which Rebecca Northam can be seen at the Grand Theater from 21 to 2 February, overlapping with the performance of Fully Committed.

“Now that (Every Brilliant Thing) is pretty heavy,” Crawford said. “Because you get people out of the audience and you never really know what will happen.”

In 2015, Crawford hosted the comedy news quiz series, because news, on CBC Radio One. It contains three famous panel members (mostly stand-up comics) who compete to answer questions about current events, with Crawford occasionally making his famous impressions of people in the news.

For each broadcast, an 80-minute show is recorded – all improvisations, no scripts or resits – with the best bits broadcast.

Crawford said he likes the challenge of improvising.

“I don’t want to know what everyone is going to say,” he said. “You just trust that they do what they have to do.”

Asked why Canada produces so many excellent comics, such as the late John Candy, Russell Peters, Martin Short, Jim Carrey and Dan Aykroyd, Crawford has a few thoughts.

“I think it’s our exposure to both British and American culture… And we exist in that weird observatory of both,” Crawford said.

“It is also cold. We have terribly long winters and we have to think of ways to entertain ourselves.”

On performing a one-man show on a full-size stage?

“It’s daunting,” Crawford said, “it’s a big space to fill up. But I feel better when I visit the other show (Every Brilliant Thing)… You have to let the audience know quickly that they are in safe be in hands and enjoy it. “

On keeping the different characters organized in his head?

“There are many techniques that you will learn for over 25 years that I depend on,” Crawford said about delivering 40 unique characters.

“It’s a very nice accent parade where I can do all sorts of things… Once they get into your body and your head, they exist like people. I’m pretty good at spinning a number of records at the same time… It will be a fun, crazy evening with a lot of heart in it. I think everyone can relate to it – not to know how to stand up for yourself. “

If you go

What: Fully Committed, by Becky Mode and Mark Setlock, presented by the Grand Theater, directed by Steven Gallagher and starring Gavin Crawford.

When: Opening in preview Tuesday with the official opening Friday and continuing until January 26.

True: The Grand Theater Spriet Stage, 471 Richmond St.

Tickets: $ 29.95 – $ 87, available at checkout, online at grandtheatre.com or by calling 519-672-8800