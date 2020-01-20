Gauff, 15, completes the double eclipse of Venus

After the last win on Monday, the first major appearance of the 15-year-old sensation in the main field as a direct qualification, she can now record six main field wins in the slams before the age of 16.

If there was ever a match-up to represent the future versus the past, it was that.

When you navigate to Gauff’s profile page on the WTA website, their age is indicated as not applicable. Maybe they’re still looking for evidence.

Oddly enough, this match also represented the extremes on the age scale for American women’s tennis – a gap of 24 years. Not that American tennis players would be too worried if one player eliminated another: an astonishing 22 US players reached the main draw at Melbourne Park.

Venus Williams reacts to Coco Gauff.

When Gauff was born in Florida in March 2004, Williams already had four of her seven major titles, including Wimbledon victories in 2000 and 2001.

Gauff’s great anger at Williams at Wimbledon was the beginning of an attack that continued into the fourth round when the teenager lost to future champion Simona Halep.

It is not surprising that Coco became a crowd favorite at Wimbledon and played again at home at the US Open. There she underpinned her exploits on grass and advanced to the third round in Flushing Meadows.

Melbourne wasn’t just a one-way street on Monday, as the star teenager had to work hard for the opening set and pushed to a tie-breaker, which meant she had to spend more than 90 minutes on the court.

“I just want to thank you so much,” said Gauff after her victory to the crowd on center court when the rain started outside and stopped playing at Melbourne Park.

“I mean, you sang my name and I just thought that would happen at the US Open.

“So for you it means a lot to me to do that in Australia.”

In the third round, Gauff meets Romanian Sorana Cirstea, who previously defeated Barbora Strycova 6-2, 7-6 (7-5).

As far as Williams is concerned, she knows that there is no cap on one of the aspiring top women tennis players.

“She clearly wants it and works very hard and is very mature for her age,” said Williams. “The sky is the limit for them.”

