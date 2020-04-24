Gates McFadden and Robert Picardo show their thoughts on Star Trek: Picard

Trek alums Gates McFadden, who plays Dr. Crusher in The Next Generation and Robert Picardo, who plays The Doctor on Voyager, recently detailed their thoughts on Star Trek: Picard.

McFadden and Picardo expressed their thoughts when appearing on the GalaxyCon Facebook page.

But before they even think about Portland, Pizza has detailed his interactions with fans of Star Trek.

Related: Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Michael Chabon provides updates on what to expect for Season 2

Picardo received praise from fans, saying: “I had a great 99.9% experience with Star Trek fans and science fiction fanbase. ”

“What I think is great for Star Trek fans is that they really care about what we care about,” he said. If we bring their cause to them, charitable and non-profit, which means something to us, they will listen and always support. And that is certainly the case. “

“I previously raised a bit of money for the AIDS Child Foundation at Star Trek and then recently focused on the nonprofit space created by Carl Sagan called The Planetary. Society. So it is good that they are curious about it, to understand why we are so passionate about it and to examine it. I think it’s great.

Around the 16-minute mark, host Mike Broder asked about fans who were critical of Star Trek: Picard, especially fans who described the show as lacking in the Star Trek department.

At first McFadden responded to the question, “Are you kidding? People say isn’t Star Trek? “

Then the broker points out that one of the criticisms of the program is the long story.

“Some people hugged him immediately,” McFadden replied. Be honest. It was a great show, a beautiful show. I thought it was great. “

Related: Gates McFadden When Appearing On Owl & Starra: Mr. Calder: “You Don’t Know What’s Around The Bend”

“But I think people like that with something new. There’s a whole bunch of people for you that it doesn’t yet know. So they are carrying something that they are really comfortable with.

“But in Star Trek you will soon be comfortable with something because so many of us,” McFadden continued. Star Trek is a famous Star. There are a number of ships around. And I think it’s become a friend, and people embrace it too.

Then she added, “So I think it’s good to be open to anything. I encourage fans to be open to anything. “

McFadden then discusses how capable the actress is in acting and how she enjoys meeting her characters at conventions and boating.

And then she come back to Picard, and said, “I guess I’ll give you another year.

Picardo, who plays the famous emergency medicine musician, then first opened his mind, saying he was surprised by the language used in the show.

“It was amazing to hear the F-bomb on Star Trek,” he explained. Which surprised me. It’s not like I didn’t hear a bombshell on an offline display.

Related: Star Trek writer Mel Trea shows off her critique of Tim Trek Kelvin’s film.

He then points out the differences in storytelling structure between The Next Generation and Voyager and Star Trek: Picard.

“Let’s face it, the next generation and most of the storytelling adventures are self-contained within an hour,” Picardo explained. Individual 43-minute sessions have a beginning, middle, and end. The space discs have done a lot of experimenting with long bows.

Then he compares the program to Picard. “But Picard is like a modern television show that tells the whole arc in one season and many seasons. I think if they did the classic structure of the beginning, middle, and end in a self-contained clip, it would look quite stylish.

Then Picardo expressed his opinion on Picard: “Like Gates, I feel like the new program is great. I think the storytelling is well planned and well thought out. I like the way they incorporate characters from the next generation and my beloved colleagues Jeri Ryan from Voyager, Jonathan Del Arco from the Borg side of storytelling, and I also love the presence of Marina and Jonathan Also.

“It gives the kind of gravity and history that I think the fans really appreciate. And, of course, seeing Patrick Stewart see Picard back, it’s like seeing a winter lion in a science fiction movie. “

Picardo added, “I think this program did a really good job of bringing Star Trek into the 21st century into the 21st century.”

Related: Doctor Scripts Save the Star: Mr. Kardash: “Many bandages surrounded by countless rocks and broken bones.”

Next, MacFunden praised the show for its intricate story and wonderful scenes.

“When I saw the first three episodes of the premiere night it was complicated and the scenes were great. It really is like all the big movies. It’s done and made beautiful. “

McFadden continued: “I think the story and the story is a bit different from the way Next Next had it, but back then we were when people were still watching a channel on their TV and they had DirecTV or Something else. And it’s not like Netflix. It’s just a whole different medium now. I think it is profound to have a story that continues to evolve. It’s the way to go. ”

“Our performance is different from the Voyager program, but it’s not just what’s happening right now. Now we need to have something that communicates to you in a different way.

Related: Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Michael Chabon admits he wants to “shut down or catch people.”

Picardo concludes the conversation about Picard by praising Cristóbal Rios’s Santiago Cabrera and the way his religion is used throughout the ship.

“I think it’s smart that they don’t just have the Hologram Emergency Medicine, they have the Hologram Emergency Engineering, the Hologram Emergency Navigation Fleet, and it’s voiced by Santiago.” It’s a smart notion. A great show for him as an actor.

What do you think about Gates McFadden’s belief that the biggest fan of Star Trek: Picard is coming? What about Robert’s view of presents on today’s fairy tale?

(Visited 512 times, 517 views today)